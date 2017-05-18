WATCH: North Little Rock girl, 9, sings on 'Good Morning America' after talent show audition goes viral

After becoming a bright spot of her school’s talent show, an Arkansas third-grader gave the rest of America a taste of her singing talent Thursday morning on national TV.

Annie Zimmerman, 9, of North Little Rock appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America with her father, Mike Zimmerman, to discuss her audition, which recently went viral on social media.

A recording of the audition at Indian Hills Elementary School in North Little Rock has garnered just more than 200,000 views since it was posted Tuesday to the Steve Landers Toyota Facebook page.

Good Morning America co-anchor Lara Spencer called Annie Zimmerman a “young Adele” — though the Arkansan said she’s more of a fan of folksy singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

“I was not expecting that,” Spencer replied.

Mike Zimmerman said his daughter has “always sang from the earliest time that we can remember.”

“We used to go to restaurants, and she would get up from the table and start wandering among the tables singing and dancing and just draw everybody’s attention,” he said.

“Of course, people would throw money at us, which was great,” the father added to laughter from the co-anchors and show’s in-studio audience.

While on Good Morning America, the third-grader again performed the song she’d selected for her school’s talent show: a rendition of the Jackson 5’s “Who’s Loving You.”

Annie’s singing ability was not the only talent showcased. The third-grader also gave her best impression of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders before the interview came to an end.