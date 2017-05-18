Home / Entertainment /
Weekend Calendar
This article was published today at 2:03 a.m.
Events are free unless
otherwise noted.
Art & Exhibits
Central Arkansas
ARGENTA ART WALK 5-8 p.m. third Friday of the month, downtown North Little Rock. Music, art, food. (501) 993-1234.
ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER MacArthur Park, East Ninth and Commerce streets. Young Arkansas Artists Exhibition, through July 23; awards ceremony, 10 a.m. Saturday. "Drawing on History: The National Drawing Invitational Retrospective," through Sept. 24. "The Creativity Phenomenon: Acrylic Paintings by Deborah Poe," through July 2. "Art Together" for early-stage Alzheimer's patients and caregivers, 10 a.m. third Monday of each month. "Foundation Collection" and "Masterworks," continuing. Museum School art classes and workshops for children and adults; call or visit website for schedule and costs. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. arkarts.com or (501) 372-4000.
THE ART GROUP GALLERY 11525 Cantrell Road. "Rites of Summer," Ann Presley, Susan Plunkett, Vonda Rainey, Bob Snider, Holly Tilley, continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m. Sunday. (501) 690-2193.
BOSWELL MOUROT FINE ART 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd. "The Erasings," works by David Bailin, through May 27. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.
BUTLER CENTER FOR ARKANSAS STUDIES 401 President Clinton Ave. "Historic Bridges of Arkansas," through Aug. 26. "Bruce Jackson: Cummins Prison Farm," through May 27. "The American Dream Deferred: Japanese American Incarceration in WWII Arkansas," through June 24. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 918-3033.
CANTRELL GALLERY 8206 Cantrell Road. "Daniel Coston Paintings," Friday-July 1. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (501) 224-1335.
CHRIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH 509 Scott St. Arkansas Democrat-Gazette gallery show, through July 7. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-noon Friday, all day Sunday. (501) 375-2342.
CORE BREWING 411 Main St., North Little Rock. "The Paintings of Luis Atilano," Friday-July 15; reception, 6-9 p.m. Friday. Hours: 3-9 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 3-11 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-9 p.m. Sunday. (501) 372-1390.
ESSE PURSE MUSEUM 1510 Main St. "Take Your Purse With You: The Reimagined Work of Katherine Strause," through Aug. 27. "What's Inside: A History of Women and Handbags, 1900-1999," continuing. Hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: $10; military, ages 5-18 or 60 and older $8; under 5 free. (501) 916-9022.
GREG THOMPSON FINE ART 429 Main St., North Little Rock. Spring exhibition, through June 10. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. gregthompsonfineart.com or (501) 664-2787.
HEARNE FINE ART 1001 Wright Ave, Suite C. "Drawing the Stories: Oil on Board, an Exhibition of Illustrations from The Ring Bearer," Floyd Cooper, through May 29. "Beyond Magic," through Saturday; Meet the Artist, 5:30-8 p.m. Friday. Cultural Influence: Panel Discussion, 2 p.m. Saturday. Hours: Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. hearnefineart.com or (501) 372-6822.
HISTORIC ARKANSAS MUSEUM 200 E. Third St. "Dawn Holder and Melissa Cowper-Smith: Traces Remain," and "Dani Ives: Portraits of Friends," through Aug. 6. "All of Arkansas: An Exhibition of Arkansas Made, County by County," through March. Knife Gallery, "We Walk in Two Worlds: The Caddo, Osage and Quapaw in Arkansas," Arkansas Made Gallery, continuing. Hourly tours (except noon) 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Store hours: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $2.50, ages 65 and over $1.50, children 17 and under $1. (501) 324-9351.
JACKSONVILLE MUSEUM OF MILITARY HISTORY 100 Veterans Circle, Jacksonville. "The Great War/Arkansas in World War I," Monday-June 12. Heritage Day at the Museum, May 27. Local and regional military history from the Civil War to current conflicts. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. Admission: $3, $2 for senior citizens and military, $1 for under 18, children under 5 free. (501) 241-1943.
LOCAL COLOUR GALLERY 5811 Kavanaugh Blvd. Spring show with works by 28 Arkansas artists including Rosemary Parker, Amanda Kella, Clarence Cash, Robin Parker, through May 31. Hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (501) 265-0422.
MACARTHUR MUSEUM OF ARKANSAS MILITARY HISTORY 503 E. Ninth St. "By the President in the Name of Congress," "From Turbulence to Tranquility: The Little Rock Arsenal," "The Sun Never Sets on the Mighty Jeep," "War and Remembrance: The 1911 United Confederate Veterans Reunion," "Through the Camera's Eye: The Allison Collection of World War II Photographs" and Alger Cadet Gun exhibit, continuing. Ongoing exhibits depict Arkansas' military heritage. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (501) 376-4602.
MATT MCLEOD FINE ART GALLERY 108 W. Sixth St. "Just the Way Things Are," Jeremy Couch, through June 29. Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. (501) 725-8508.
MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY 500 President Clinton Ave. Messtival, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission $10, children 1-12 $8. museumofdiscovery.org or (501) 396-7050.
OLD STATE HOUSE MUSEUM 300 W. Markham St. Seersucker Social, 6-8 p.m. today, $50. "Cabinet of Curiosities," through fall 2018. "True Faith, True Light: The Devotional Art of Ed Stilley," through early 2018. Permanent exhibits: 1836 House of Representatives Chamber; "Pillars of Power," history of the Old State House; "On the Stump: Arkansas Politics, 1819-1919"; "First Families of Arkansas." Little Beginnings toddler program, 10:30 a.m. third Wednesday of the month. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (501) 324-9685.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT LITTLE ROCK GALLERIES 2801 S. University Ave. "MA Thesis Exhibition: Other Than the Sum of Our Parts," Matt TerAvest, Maners/Pappas Gallery, through June 6. Chancellor Rogerson's landscape paintings, through May 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 569-8977.
Around Arkansas
ARKADELPHIA ARTS CENTER 625 Main St., Arkadelphia. Spring Art Show by Goza Middle School, through Friday. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. (870) 245-7982.
ARKANSAS CRAFT SCHOOL 110 E. Main St., Mountain View. Variety of classes and instructors. Call for prices and times. arkansascraftschool.org or (870) 269-8397.
ARKANSAS RIVER VALLEY ARTS CENTER 1001 E. B St., Russellville. Watercolor exhibit, Becky Botos, through May 31. Art classes for adults, teens, children; call for schedule and prices. Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday. rivervalleyartscenter.org or (479) 968-2452.
ARKANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY MUSEUM 320 University Loop West Circle, Jonesboro. "Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed," through Sept. 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. (870) 972-2074.
ARTS AND SCIENCE CENTER FOR SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS 701 Main St., Pine Bluff. "Resilience," through July 8. "Expressions From the Permanent Collection," continuing. Education and art programs for adults and children; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. Saturday. (870) 536-3375.
ARTS CENTER OF THE OZARKS 214 S. Main St., Springdale. "Legacy and Lament," Natalie Conway, and "No Corners," Cathy Fritschie Gilbert, through June 28; artists reception, 6-8 p.m. today. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. (479) 751-5441.
CALICO ROCK MUSEUM & VISITOR CENTER 104 Main St., Calico Rock. "The Jot 'Em Down Store" and "One-Room School," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (870) 297-4129.
CLINTON HOUSE MUSEUM 930 Clinton Drive, Fayetteville. "Clinton Meets Kennedy," continuing. Hours: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Admission: $8. (479) 444-0066.
CRYSTAL BRIDGES MUSEUM OF AMERICAN ART 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. "Roy Lichtenstein in Focus," through July 31. Seated Woman in Chemise, Pablo Picasso, through July. Demonstrations, classes, art talks. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Saturday-Sunday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. crystalbridges.org or (479) 418-5700.
DELTA CULTURAL CENTER DEPOT 95 Missouri St., Helena-West Helena. "Fought In Earnest: Civil War Arkansas," through May 30. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. deltaculturalcenter.com or (870) 338-4350.
EUREKA SPRINGS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 95 S. Main St., Eureka Springs."World War One in Eureka Springs and Around the World," Wednesday-Nov. 11; reception, after Doughboy statue unveiling at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 253-9417.
FORT SMITH MUSEUM OF HISTORY 320 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Conversation: "Passing the Torch: Building Relationships between Law Enforcement Officials and the Community," 8 a.m.-noon Wednesday. (501) 683-1300."Roots, Rhythm and Rock -- Music That Moved Fort Smith: Second Movement, 1945-1995," through June. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $7, ages 6-16 $2. fortsmithmuseum.org or (479) 783-7841.
FORT SMITH REGIONAL ART MUSEUM 1601 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Lecture: From Slave to Citizen, Michael Lasser, 6-8 p.m. today, $5. "Gloria Garfinkel: Vibrancy of Form," through May 28."Underground Railroad: Photographs of a Path to Freedom," through May 28. Drop in and Draw, noon-4 p.m. each Thursday; human models and studio space provided, bring materials. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. (479) 784-2787.
HEMINGWAY-PFEIFFER MUSEUM AND EDUCATIONAL CENTER 1021 W. Cherry St., Piggott. "Into the Wild," "The Piggott Connection," "Celebrating the Hemingways: Best Wishes From Piggott," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday; 1-3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Admission: $5, groups and ages 65 and older $3. (870) 598-3487.
MID-AMERICA SCIENCE MUSEUM 500 Mid-America Blvd., Hot Springs. "Lori Arnold: Taking A Closer Look," through May 31. Classes for adults, 5-7 p.m. last Saturday of the month, $5 plus museum admission. Continuing hands-on learning exhibits. Girls in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math), for ages 8 and older, 10 a.m.-noon every first Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Techno Gramp Camp, 10 a.m. every second Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Science Society, 5-7 p.m. every last Saturday of the month, $5 plus general admission. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission: $10; 65 and older and children 3-12, $8. (501) 767-3461.
MUSEUM OF NATIVE AMERICAN HISTORY 202 S.W. O St., Bentonville. "The Jim and Nancy Blair Meso-American Art Collection," continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (479) 273-2456.
NORTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS ART GALLERY Fairfield Bay Conference Center, 110 Lost Creek Parkway, Fairfield Bay. New artworks by painters, sculptors, photographers, potters and stained-glass artists. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 680-2741.
ROGERS HISTORICAL MUSEUM 322 S. Second St., Rogers. "Spring Cleaning," through Saturday. "On Fields Far Away: Our Community During the Great War," through Sept. 23. Finders Keepers, 1 p.m. last Friday of the month. Exhibits on area history, hands-on area for children. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. rogersarkansas.com/museum or (479) 621-1154.
SOUTH ARKANSAS ARTS CENTER 110 E. Fifth St., El Dorado. "Silent Interludes," through May 30. Visual and performing arts classes for grades K-12; call for schedule and tuition. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. saac-arts.org or (870) 862-5474.
SPRING RIVER ART GALLERY 112-B Main St., Hardy. Works by members of Spring River Artists Guild. Hours: noon-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday. (870) 856-2507.
UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS-FORT SMITH Windgate Art & Design Gallery 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. "Unstill-Life" through May 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and by appointment. (479) 788-7542. Smith-Pendergraft Campus Center, 5210 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. "Quiet Places Along the Way," Judy Howard, through July 31. Hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Friday. (479) 788-7300.
Dance
Central Arkansas
UNSTOPPABLE LOVE 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive. Presented by New Creation Dance Company and Petra Ballet. Donations accepted. newcreationdance.org or (501) 258-0913.
Around Arkansas
THE GIRL WITH THE ENAMEL EYES Friday-May 27, LakePointe Church, 1343 Albert Pike, Hot Springs. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $15-$30. hscdtc.org or (501) 655-6815.
WESTERN ARKANSAS BALLET COMPANY AUDITIONS today, Western Arkansas Ballet Studio, 4701 Grand Ave., Fort Smith. Ages 11-13, 4-5:30 p.m.; ages 14 and up, 6-8 p.m. Audition fee: $25. Must have at least three years ballet experience. Registration 30 minutes before. waballet.org or (479) 785-0152.
Film
Central Arkansas
ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY 8-10 p.m. Friday, Highland Valley United Methodist Church, 15524 Chenal Parkway. hvumc.org or (501) 772-5922.
Letters
Around Arkansas
BOOK SIGNING 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Ephesus Christian Book Store, 901 W. Sixth Ave., Pine Bluff. W. Andranette "Anne" Anderson. (870) 535-5665.
BOOKS IN BLOOM noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Crescent Hotel and Spa, 75 Prospect Ave., Eureka Springs. BooksinBloom.org or (870) 423-5300.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT POETRY READINGS 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 617-1238.
WRITERS NIGHT OUT 5-7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday, Pizza Hut, U.S. 62 East, Eureka Springs. Meet up and discuss writing, open to everyone. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.
WRITING WORKSHOP 1-4 p.m Saturday, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Cost: $25. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665
WRITING WORKSHOP 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays May 25-June 29, Center for Nonprofits, 1200 W. Walnut St., Rogers. Be the Gateway: Find Your Readers. Cost: $50. villagewritingschool.com or (479) 292-3665.
Music
Central Arkansas
AUSTIN HANKS 7 p.m May 26, Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. With ZZ Top. Tickets: $57-$325. (501) 244-8800.
DR. RUTH MARIE ALLEN CONCERT SERIES 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute, Walton Auditorium, 4018 W. Capitol Ave. Featuring musicians from the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. (501) 666-1761.
LITTLE ROCK WIND SYMPHONY 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2221 Durwood Road. Tickets: $10, senior citizens $8, students free. lrwindsymphony.org or (501) 666-0777.
MUSIC WORKSHOP 9:30 a.m.-noon Friday, St. Andrew's Anglican Church, 8300 Kanis Road. Cost: $20, students $10. (501) 812-4225.
Around Arkansas
CASH AND THE KING 7-9 p.m. Saturday, The Rialto Theater, 215 E. Broadway St., Morrilton. Tickets: $20. ringoffirelive.com or (317) 341-5800.
KIDZ BOP KIDS 5 p.m. Sunday, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $29-$49. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.
NOTHIN' FANCY 7 p.m. Monday, Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., Paragould. Suggested donation: $5. (870) 972-2367.
TRAIN 7 p.m. Monday, Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Tickets: $30. amptickets.com or (479) 443-5600.
Special Events
Central Arkansas
AFRICA DAY FEST 11 a.m.-5 p.m. May 27, The Bernice Garden, 1401 S. Main St. (501) 712-0997.
CIVIL WAR ROUNDTABLE OF ARKANSAS 7 p.m. every fourth Tuesday, Second Presbyterian Church, 600 Pleasant Valley Drive. (501) 327-9222.
DAY OF MINDFULNESS 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Main Meditation Hall, Ecumenical Buddhist Society, 1516 W. Third St. Cost: $55. ebslr.org or (501) 376-7056.
FLYING SAUCER 19TH ANNIVERSARY 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Saturday, Flying Saucer, 323 President Clinton Ave. Rare beers, cake and ice cream at 5 p.m., music at 8 p.m. (501) 372-8032.
GEM AND MINERAL CLUB 6:30 p.m. fourth Tuesday of the month, Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive. Central Arkansas Gem, Mineral and Geology Society. Children welcome. (501) 772-4325.
LITTLE ROCK CHESS CLUB 7 p.m. Fridays, Southwestern Bell Room, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Markham Street and University Avenue. (501) 224-2439.
LITTLE ROCK ZOO Jonesboro Drive, War Memorial Park. Craw'n for the Zoo crawfish, beer, music, $45-$50. Safari tours, educational programs and more, continuing. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission: $12.95, ages 60 and older and children 1-12 $9.95. (501) 666-2406.
MOST ENDANGERED PLACES BIKE RIDE 6 p.m. today, Bobby's Bike Hike, 400 President Clinton Ave. Guided tour of endangered historic properties. $20 members, $25 non-members. preservearkansas.com or (501) 372-4757.
MOUNT HOLLY GARDEN SERIES 9 a.m. third Saturday of the month through October, Mount Holly Cemetery, 1200 S. Broadway. Bring a lawn chair. Refreshments and door prizes by the Downtown Dames. Suggested donation: $5. (501) 372-3372 or (501) 529-3802.
POTLOCK AND POISON IVY dinner and storytelling event 6 p.m. May 25, 301 Main St., North Little Rock. Tickets: $100. potluckandpoisonivy.orgor (501) 225-5600.
RIBBON CUTTING 11 a.m. today, Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle. Celebrating the expansion of the library. (501) 918-3029.
SHARING SMILES DAY 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Little Rock Kool Smiles, 2000 S. University Ave. Free dental treatment for uninsured and underinsured children. mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles or (501) 603-5357.
TEX-MEX COMEDY TOUR 8-10 p.m. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Argenta Theater, 405 Main St., North Little Rock. Comedians William Lee Martin and Alex Reymundo. Tickets: $22-$39. argentacommunitytheater.org or (501) 353-1443.
VILLAINS AGAINST ALS 7 p.m. Saturday, Albert Pike Masonic Center, 712 Scott St. Tickets: $75, children $25. events.ticketprinting.com/event/Villainsals or (501) 766-1260.
WOMEN'S LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, The Little Rock Club, Regions Center, 400 W. Capitol Ave. Featuring Gretchen Hall. Reservations required. Tickets: $15. (501) 372-1821.
Around Arkansas
ATKINS PICKLEFEST non-9 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Atkins. (479) 641-7161.
CARS AND COFFEE 8-10 a.m. third Saturday of the month through October, Burger King, 2248 Harrison St., Batesville. (870) 307-2293.
EUREKA SPRINGS PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL Saturday-May 25, various locations in Eureka Springs. essa-art.org or (479) 253-5384.
FOSTERING OUR FUTURE 7-9 p.m. Friday, Abba's House Coffee Shoppe, 2250 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale. A night of support for foster families and those considering opening their homes to fostering. (479) 200-6588.
GARVAN WOODLAND GARDENS Magnolia Room, 550 Arkridge Road, Hot Springs. Water Color Workshop, 2-5 p.m. today, reservations required, $44, non-members $60. Advanced Health Hikes, 9-10 a.m. Mondays through June 19. Casual Health Walks, 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays through May 31. Hours: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily. Admission: $15, children 4-12 $5. garvangardens.org or (501) 262-9300.
THE MAGIC OF JUSTIN FLOM 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Benton Event Center, 17322 Interstate 30, Benton. Tickets: $60-$100. salinememorial.org or (501) 776-6746.
NORMA LAMPERT MEMORIAL LUPUS SPRINGERS 5K RACE AND WALK TO END LUPUS 8 a.m. Saturday, Mid-America Park, 101 College Drive, Hot Springs. Cost: $25, $30 after today. (501) 525-9380.
SETTLEMENT TOURS through Nov. 18, 15525 Alexander Road, Scott. A tour of a special setting depicting early settlement life in Scott. Tour hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Cost: $3. (501) 377-2132.
SHARING SMILES DAY 8-11 a.m. Sunday, Fort Smith Kool Smiles, 5111 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Free dental treatment for children. mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles or (479) 452-5669.
WARD FISHING DERBY 8 a.m. Saturday, Busby Lake, Peyton Street, Ward. wardparksandrec.com or (501) 422-9558.
Theater
Central Arkansas
IN THE BLOOD through Sunday, The Weekend Theater, 1001 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16, students and senior citizens $12. weekendtheater.tix.com or (501) 374-3761.
LIFE IS SHORT through Sunday, The Studio Theatre, 320 W. Seventh St. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $16; military, students, senior citizens $14; children 4-9 $6. ctlr-act.org or (501) 410-2283.
SOUTHERN FRIED FUNERAL through June 3, Murry's Dinner Playhouse, 6323 Colonel Glenn Road. Dinner: 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 11 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. Wednesday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday-Saturday, 12:45 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday, 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets: $32-$36, children $23; show only $25, show only children $15. (501) 562-3131.
Weekend on 05/18/2017
Weekend Calendar
You must login to make comments.