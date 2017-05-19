2 graduations set tonight at charters

Two public schools in Pulaski County will hold graduation ceremonies tonight.

Maumelle Charter High

Maumelle Charter High School's 26 students will graduate at a ceremony set for 6:30 p.m. at New Life Church in North Little Rock. Former Maumelle Charter High School teacher Charles Montgomery will be the speaker.

eStem

EStem Public Charter High School will hold graduation ceremonies for 106 students at 7 p.m. at the Jack Stephens Center on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Metro on 05/19/2017