$5,000 reward put up for tips in attacks on women in NLR

North Little Rock police on Thursday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a string of attacks against women over the past two months.

Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said police are investigating six cases involving an attacker described as a black man between the ages of 18 and 22 and about 5 feet 7 inches tall with a medium build. Police have released sketches of the man based on descriptions from victims.

The attacks in North Little Rock include an assault on McCain Boulevard the night of March 17; a possible attempted carjacking at 2800 Lakewood Village Drive on March 25; a robbery and rape in the 4900 block of Allen Street on April 11, and an assault on Overbrook Trail on April 16.

Sherwood police also are investigating. In March, a woman was abducted at gunpoint outside a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant and sexually assaulted.

Dedrick said Thursday that police had received numerous phone calls and tips, but no arrests had been made.

The department has asked for anyone with information on the attacks to call police at (501) 758-1234.

Metro on 05/19/2017