Arkansas 53 crash fatal to woman, 41
This article was published today at 2:31 a.m.
A 41-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle hit a tree Thursday morning, police said.
In a preliminary report, the Arkansas State Police said the crash occurred about 7:25 a.m. as Jennifer Parnell of Prescott was traveling south on Arkansas 53 in Bodcaw.
Parnell's 2004 Mazda 3 at one point traveled off the highway and crashed into a tree, police said.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by Nevada County Deputy Coroner Brad Karlovec.
Travel conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, police said.
Metro on 05/19/2017
