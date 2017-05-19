Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man robbed at gunpoint in North Little Rock by assailant who offered ride, police say
By Emma Pettit
This article was published today at 10:59 a.m.
An Arkansas man told police he was robbed early Wednesday by an armed man who was supposed to give him a ride, officials said.
The 42-year-old Benton resident told North Little Rock police he was in the 2500 block of Arkansas 161 around 4 a.m. when he got into a four-door silver SUV, according to a police report.
The man driving the SUV later pulled out a gun and demanded money and the victim's cellphone, according to the report
The 42-year-old handed over $300 in cash and his phone before the driver dropped him off in the 1900 block of Arkansas 161, the report said. He then tried to flag down people to call police for him, the report said.
The victim said he did not know the name of the driver, and no suspect was listed on the report.
