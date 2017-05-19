Arkansas university brings back nursing program

PINE BLUF — The Arkansas Board of Nursing has approved the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's request to bring back its pre-licensure nursing program.

The university's approval for the program, which extends through 2020, is the final step before accreditation, the Pine Bluff Commercial reported.

"The action of the Arkansas State Board of Nursing signals its confidence that the UAPB Nursing Program will be a major player in addressing this need," said Provost and Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs Jacquelyn McCray.

The state revoked licenses from the university's two nursing programs in 2013 because of several issues, including the curriculum, materials and student pass rates on mandatory tests.

The nursing board approved the university's bachelor of science in nursing degree and its RN-to-BSN program in 2015. The curriculum has been redeveloped, new faculty and staff were also hired.

UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander praised the administration, faculty and staff for preparing the university for success.

"We had to begin this program literally from scratch," Alexander said.

The university has 13 pre-licensure students who will be seniors in the fall. The program can take up to 15 RN-to-BSN students who enroll in a hybrid curriculum with web-based courses and practice-based projects for their clinicals.