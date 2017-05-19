Arkansas woman finishes third in ‘Jeopardy!’ Teachers Tournament

An Arkansas teacher who made it to the final round of the Jeopardy! Teachers Tournament finished third, earning her $25,000 in an episode that aired Friday.

Mary Parker, a high school French and English teacher from Rogers, lost to Nan Cohen of California and David Clemmons of Texas.

Clemmons, the first-place winner, was awarded $100,000.

Parker, who was behind her opponents for much of the game, had a few moments where she was leading. She picked both Daily Doubles and answered them correctly, but she dropped to third place going into the final question.

That question, which focused on U.S. cities, was “In 2015 it returned to the list of the 50 most populous U.S. cities, 10 years after dropping off.” Parker gave the answer “What is Detroit?” but the correct answer was “What is New Orleans?”

The other two contestants answered the question correctly. Parker lost $2,000 when she missed the final question, leaving her with a score of $15,200. The final round of the tournament lasted for two days, so the $3,600 she won Thursday was added to her score, giving her a total of $18,800.

The other contestants, in addition to answering “New Orleans,” had more money from the previous day — Cohen added $9,000 to her final score, and Clemmons added $10,000 to his.