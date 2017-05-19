Home / Latest News /
Authorities investigate fatal shooting south of Little Rock
This article was published today at 7:57 a.m.
Oak Road in Hensley (Precise location of shooting unclear)
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal shooting south of Little Rock.
A spokesman for the Pulaski County sheriff's office said deputies were called to a house on Oak Road in Hensley about 5 a.m.
No other details, including whether a suspect had been arrested, were immediately known.
An Arkansas Online reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates.
