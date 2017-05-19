More Ebola cases verified in Congo

The number of suspected cases of Ebola has risen to 18 from nine in nearly a week in an isolated part of Democratic Republic of Congo, where three have died from the disease since April 22, the World Health Organization said Thursday.

The risk from the outbreak is "high at the national level," the WHO said, because the disease was so severe and was spreading in a remote area in northeastern Congo with "suboptimal surveillance" and limited access to health care.

"Risk at the regional level is moderate due to the proximity of international borders and the recent influx of refugees from Central African Republic," the organization said, but it nonetheless described the global risk as low because the area is so remote.

About a week ago, in addition to the nine suspected cases, 125 patients who had come into close contact with the disease were being monitored. Now, about 400 patients are being followed, and the two newest possible cases were reported Monday and Tuesday, according to the latest report on the WHO website.

The outbreak was reported in a densely forested part of Bas-Uele province, near the border with the Central African Republic. Cases have occurred in four separate parts of a region called the Likati health zone.

Aid groups and the WHO have struggled to reach the affected area, which has no paved roads and can be reached only by a motorcycle ride through the forest, or by helicopter or light aircraft.

Malian pair stoned to death for affair

BAMAKO, Mali -- A Malian official said a couple was stoned to death in northern Mali after extremists accused them of conducting an extramarital affair.

The official said Tuesday's killing of a Tuareg couple in Taghlite was ordered by the former mayor of Aguel'hoc, who is now a jihadi. The official spoke on condition of anonymity for security reasons, saying the stoning was carried out by Ansar Dine extremists.

The group is mostly composed of ultraconservative Tuareg tribesmen.

Kidal National Assembly deputy Aicha Belco Maiga on Thursday confirmed the killings but had no details.

Al-Qaida-linked extremists took over Mali's north in 2012 and pursued a strict interpretation of Shariah law before being pushed from strongholds in 2013. They still pose a threat.

Another couple was stoned to death in Aguel'hoc in 2012.

New Austrian law spurs Saudi alert

VIENNA -- The Saudi Embassy in Vienna is alerting its citizens to recent Austrian legislation banning face covers in public and is calling on them to observe the law.

The measure takes effect in October. It will affect women who normally wear burqas, niqabs or other outfits that conceal their faces or allow only the eyes to be seen.

The legislation does not specifically name what apparel is banned, however, leaving the wearing of balaclavas and other cold-weather coverings in a possible legal gray zone.

The advisory, on the Saudi Embassy's Twitter account, warns that "anyone who covers the outlines or details of the face in public places is at risk of paying a fine."

A Section on 05/19/2017