Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:13 p.m.

Chief: 11-year-old boy called police to say father had drugs in luggage

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:40 a.m.


LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts are praising an 11-year-old boy who called police to report that his father had drugs in his luggage.

Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick said the boy also told officers Wednesday that he had seen his father selling drugs earlier in the day.

Fitzpatrick called the boy "brave."

Police say they found more than 200 grams of heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl in the suitcase.

Prosecutors say the father, 41-year-old Yamil Mercado, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges of trafficking heroin and reckless endangerment of a child. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

The boy is in the care of family members. The Department of Children and Families is investigating.

