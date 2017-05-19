Court appearance waived for rapper

BENTONVILLE -- Rapper Travis Scott will not have to make a return trip to Rogers next month for a court appearance, according to the attorney who represents him.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster, was arrested Saturday night after his concert at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers. He is charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct and endangering the welfare of a minor, according to a Facebook post by the Rogers Police Department.

Fayetteville attorney Drew Ledbetter, who represents Scott, said he already waived Scott's appearance and entered a plea of innocent to the charges, all misdemeanors. Scott's arraignment was scheduled for 1 p.m. June 13 in Rogers District Court.

Ledbetter said it is a normal for attorneys to waive their clients' appearances for arraignments in district court.

Police stated on Facebook that Scott "encouraged people to rush the stage" during the show.

Multiple people were injured, including a concert security employee and a police officer, authorities said. The injured people were treated at the scene, police said.

"Travis Scott had no criminal intent," Ledbetter said. "He only intended to put on a good show."

Scott was taken to the Benton County jail and was released on citation a short time later.

Jennifer Waymack, senior staff attorney for the city, said she could not comment on the case.

The citation functions as the charging document in district courts, Waymack said.

Scott was arrested by Chicago police in August 2015 after he encouraged Lollapalooza attendees to climb over security barricades and storm the stage, according to a Rolling Stone story. His performance lasted just five minutes before being shut down after dozens of fans joined him on the stage, according to Rolling Stone.

Scott pleaded guilty to reckless conduct in December 2015, Billboard reported. A judge ordered Scott to remain under court supervision for a year, according to Rolling Stone.

Brian Crowne, vice president of the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion , said 9,000 people attended the concert. Concert attendance at the music pavilion can range from 3,000 to 10,000 depending on the act, Crowne said.

Many large format concerts and other events have taken place at the pavilion without any problems, Crowne said.

