Home / Latest News /
Fox fires 'The Five' panelist for racially insensitive remark
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:36 p.m.
- Comments (4)
- aAFont Size
NEW YORK — Fox News Channel says it has fired prime-time commentator Bob Beckel for making an insensitive remark to a black employee.
Beckel, who has been a liberal panelist on the show The Five, was on his second tour of duty at Fox after being bounced in 2015 for substance abuse.
Fox gave no details on the incident. But lawyer Doug Wigdor said Beckel allegedly left his office when a man came to work on his computer, saying he was doing so because the man was black. Wigdor said that when his client complained to human resources at Fox, Beckel attempted to intimidate him into withdrawing the complaint. Fox denied that anyone tried to intimidate the employee and said Beckel had apologized.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Fox fires 'The Five' panelist for racially insensitive remark
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 4 of 4 total comments
Tigermule says... May 19, 2017 at 1:59 p.m.
Wow, a liberal that is racist
( permalink | suggest removal )
Jfish says... May 19, 2017 at 2:15 p.m.
I am going to guess that Beckel was joking, but in today's climate, that might not be permitted.
( permalink | suggest removal )
snakebite60 says... May 19, 2017 at 2:20 p.m.
Bob, shame on you. and you always picked on your conservative co hosts on the five for being insensitive to minorities problems. you finally showing your true self after working for the Clinton's and the democrats all these years.
( permalink | suggest removal )
odinson says... May 19, 2017 at 2:34 p.m.
You people are the joke. Fox has been accused of sexist behavior and racist remarks and the only person they have fired is the pseudo liberal? What a bunch of carp you all are. Fox is a television version of a newspaper tabloid rag. Wouldn't know how to state the truth with a gun to their head! I'll take video/sound proof before believing Fox!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.