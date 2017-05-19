Hutchinson opens platform to get public input on government overhaul

Gov. Asa Hutchinson wants to solicit the public's help in overhauling state government.

So on Thursday, he held a news conference to highlight myidea.arkansas.gov. The website will function as an online suggestion box for changes to government. Arkansans can also call (884) 769-4332 to offer their thoughts.

Hutchinson said the announcement is part of a broader "transformation" effort to make government run more efficiently.

"Transformation is to change state government from what I believe is a clunky, antiquated system of doing business that is the result of many different political hands in the process of building a state government," he said.

"We have a unique common view between the General Assembly and the governor that we need to take advantage of this opportunity to change state government, to look at it from fresh eyes."

Amy Fecher, the state's chief transformation officer, said Arkansans are needed to help with that effort.

"Citizens see government a lot different than we as state employees do," she said. "We see it from the inside. The citizens of the state -- the taxpayers -- have a different view, and we value and want to hear that information."

The Department of Finance and Administration will answer calls and online comments. Staff members will assess which state agencies are best equipped to respond to suggestions and will forward comments to the leaders of those agencies.

While contact information will be requested, it will not be required.

The governor has directed agency heads to report back on ideas within 30 days. The Department of Finance and Administration and Fecher will track responses.

Asked if other states have similar mechanisms for public feedback, Hutchinson said he was sure they did.

"In previous administrations, there's been a fraud hotline. And so, state government utilizes toll-free numbers and hotlines in different ways," he said. "I think what's unique about this is that it is a positive idea line for improving services and it's not directed at employees. It's directed broadly at the citizens of Arkansas."

He said the website and telephone line would be staffed by current state employees and would not cost any additional money.

During this year's regular legislative session, the governor released a list of efficiencies and government transformation objectives that included overhauling the state pay plan, improving foster care, consolidating some boards and commissions, transferring several state agencies and establishing regional mental-health crisis stabilization centers.

Those priorities became bills that were subsequently approved by the Legislature.

During the news conference Thursday, Hutchinson said saving money is a goal of transformation, but so is providing a better service to Arkansans.

"Transformation means the right delivery of services to our citizens in a way that is efficient for them, that is efficient for us," he said.

After the news conference, the governor assured reporters that the the submissions to improve state government would be publicly available under the state Freedom of Information Act.

