• John Rader of Kyle, Texas, a National Guard first lieutenant returning home after serving nearly two years in Afghanistan, is being refunded the $200 he paid United Airlines because his duffel bag was just over the airline's 70-pound weight limit for military bags.

• Per-Erik Muskos of Sweden's Social Democratic Party lost his bid to give municipal workers in Overtornea a weekly, one-hour paid sex break when the town's 31-member council rejected it because of the precedent it would set.

• Tom Grasswick said it felt as if someone had slugged him when a white-tailed deer slammed into him in a Wal-Mart store in Wadena, Minn., and he instinctively tackled the animal, holding it down until it calmed enough to be taken outside and freed.

• Lee Kaplan, 52, a Feasterville, Pa., man, accused of sexually assaulting six girls and fathering two children with one, a 14-year-old who had been "gifted" to him in exchange for helping her parents financially, is being evaluated to see whether he's mentally competent to stand trial, his attorney said.

• Jon Waulters, 50, of Brooklyn, N.Y., known to police as the "Coast to Coast Bandit" and suspected of robbing banks in New York City and Los Angeles, was arrested in Manhattan after police said he robbed a bank right after leaving a nearby one empty-handed.

• Amy Johnson, a doctoral candidate at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, studying the CIA's use of humor on social media, is suing the spy agency for failing to turn over documents she sought under open-records laws and to force it to open up about its public communications.

• Scott Mullin of Miami-Dade County's Venom One unit, said he removed an iguana from a toilet at a Florida home after a woman lifted the commode lid and saw the lizard, which likely came up through the pipes, staring up at her.

• Cecil Kutz, 38, of North Manheim, Pa., faces child-endangerment charges for locking his 22-month-old son in a makeshift wooden cage and leaving the boy alone in a hot house with his two younger siblings, including a sister born hours earlier, police said.

• Jennifer Rosinski, 34, of Cooper City, Fla., said, "Are you kidding me?" after her SUV hit a 9-foot alligator on Interstate 75, killing the reptile and sending her vehicle rolling over several times, leaving her with bruises and a cut under an eye.

A Section on 05/19/2017