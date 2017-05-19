Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 19, 2017, 12:11 p.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Lawmakers frustrated after deputy AG briefing on Trump-Russia investigation

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.

deputy-attorney-general-rod-rosenstein-arrives-thursday-on-capitol-hill-in-washington-for-a-closed-meeting-with-senators-a-day-after-appointing-former-fbi-director-robert-mueller-to-oversee-the-investigation-into-possible-ties-between-russia-and-president-donald-trumps-campaign

PHOTO BY AP/JACQUELYN MARTIN

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein arrives Thursday on Capitol Hill in Washington for a closed meeting with senators a day after appointing former FBI Director Robert Mueller to oversee the investigation into possible ties between Russia and President Donald Trump’s campaign.

House members leaving a briefing by the deputy attorney general on the probe of connections between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign say they're frustrated at not getting answers.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote the memo the president initially cited as justification for firing FBI Director James Comey. Michigan Republican Rep. Dave Trott said lawmakers pressed Rosenstein on the memo, but he declined to respond.

Trott said Maryland Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings asked something like, "So you woke up one morning and decided to write a memo?"

Trott said Rosenstein answered that he didn't want to interfere with the independent investigation that will now be run by former FBI chief Robert Mueller.

Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton said Rosenstein didn't "do a lot to bolster our confidence in him."

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

RBear says... May 19, 2017 at 11:28 a.m.

This is an administration in free fall that doesn't have a clue how to manage this issue. They almost lost Rosenstein when the White House tried to lay the blame on him for the firing. It's pretty evident that Trump tried to use Rosenstein's memo as cover for his pre-meditated actions, but had to own up after the backlash. The WH press staff couldn't keep up with who was supposed to be responsible for the firing.

