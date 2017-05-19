Lawmakers frustrated after deputy AG briefing on Trump-Russia investigation

House members leaving a briefing by the deputy attorney general on the probe of connections between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign say they're frustrated at not getting answers.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote the memo the president initially cited as justification for firing FBI Director James Comey. Michigan Republican Rep. Dave Trott said lawmakers pressed Rosenstein on the memo, but he declined to respond.

Trott said Maryland Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings asked something like, "So you woke up one morning and decided to write a memo?"

Trott said Rosenstein answered that he didn't want to interfere with the independent investigation that will now be run by former FBI chief Robert Mueller.

Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton said Rosenstein didn't "do a lot to bolster our confidence in him."

