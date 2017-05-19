Home / Latest News /
Lawmakers frustrated after deputy AG briefing on Trump-Russia investigation
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:00 a.m.
Comment (1)
House members leaving a briefing by the deputy attorney general on the probe of connections between Russia and Donald Trump's presidential campaign say they're frustrated at not getting answers.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wrote the memo the president initially cited as justification for firing FBI Director James Comey. Michigan Republican Rep. Dave Trott said lawmakers pressed Rosenstein on the memo, but he declined to respond.
Trott said Maryland Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings asked something like, "So you woke up one morning and decided to write a memo?"
Trott said Rosenstein answered that he didn't want to interfere with the independent investigation that will now be run by former FBI chief Robert Mueller.
Massachusetts Democratic congressman Seth Moulton said Rosenstein didn't "do a lot to bolster our confidence in him."
RBear says... May 19, 2017 at 11:28 a.m.
This is an administration in free fall that doesn't have a clue how to manage this issue. They almost lost Rosenstein when the White House tried to lay the blame on him for the firing. It's pretty evident that Trump tried to use Rosenstein's memo as cover for his pre-meditated actions, but had to own up after the backlash. The WH press staff couldn't keep up with who was supposed to be responsible for the firing.
