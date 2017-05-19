Police: Officers respond to burglary alarm at Little Rock Mexican restaurant, arrest man hiding in brush

Authorities investigating a burglary call at a Mexican restaurant in Little Rock on Thursday arrested a man they found hiding in nearby brush, according to a police report.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Ladarrious Ross of Little Rock, told officers he was "hungry and homeless and broke into" La Tapatia at 8912 Stagecoach Road in order to "get something to eat," according to the Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers were dispatched after an alarm at the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. Police found the drive-thru window shattered with a small flat-screen television hanging outside it and the eatery's rear door propped open with a larger TV on the ground, the report said. The cash register area was said to be in "disarray", and a bottle of hot sauce had been "strewn across the floor," officers noted in the account.

Police a short time later found Ross "lying down in the brush attempting to hide" on the other side of a fence just south of the restaurant, the report said.

He was arrested on charges of commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief.

Ross remained in the Pulaski County jail Friday with bail set at $12,500.