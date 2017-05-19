LR woman charged in stabbing at club

Police arrested a woman Wednesday in a stabbing earlier this month outside a Little Rock nightclub, according to reports.

Tammy Diane Huffman, 24, was charged with first-degree battery.

Police said Huffman was among four women who attacked Shanelle Perry, 27, and Destini Warren, 22, outside Club Trois at 4314 Asher Avenue on May 5. The group, armed with broken bottles and knives, attacked Perry and Warren about 3:15 a.m. because Perry's hair weave "may have brushed up against one of the four females while they were in the club," according to a police incident report.

Police said Perry was stabbed five times. She was treated at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary for life-threatening injuries.

Warren was stabbed seven times in her back, according to police. She reportedly didn't notice the injuries until she'd driven Perry to the hospital.

Police arrested Huffman in the attack about 11 a.m. Wednesday at an apartment at 1602 Green Mountain Drive. She's accused of holding Warren while another woman stabbed her.

Huffman pleaded innocent in the case Thursday morning in Little Rock District Court.

She was not listed on the Pulaski County jail roster late Thursday.

No other arrests had been made.

Report says 'odor' of pot led to arrest

The smell of marijuana led Little Rock police to search a man's vehicle and arrest him on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers approached Lakevin Chiron McDonald, 25, about 3:30 p.m. as he sat in his vehicle in the parking lot of Quality Inn & Suites at 6100 Mitchell Drive. The officers, after smelling "the odor of marijuana," searched the vehicle and found a pistol, 75 Ecstasy pills, 1.3 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, according to the report.

Police said hydrocodone pills were also found in the vehicle.

McDonald was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

McDonald, a felon, was additionally charged with possession of firearm by certain persons.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Metro on 05/19/2017