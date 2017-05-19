• Celebrity boat captain Sig Hansen was arrested and jailed early Thursday for investigation of assault and property destruction in connection with an early-morning incident with an Uber driver in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, city police said. Hansen, 51, of Deadliest Catch fame, was arrested at a residence in Shoreline, though it was unclear early Thursday if the arrest came at his home, Seattle police spokesman Mark Jamieson said. King County jail records show he was booked at 4:05 a.m. on charges of assault and property destruction. Hansen's arrest came after he and two other people tried to hire an Uber driver in Ballard at about 2 a.m., Jamieson said. "Apparently there was a dispute about how this group of individuals would pay the driver," Jamieson said. "They tried to pay with cash, and when the driver told them that Uber doesn't work that way, they can't pay with cash, the suspect became insistent." After the driver refused to take the group to its destination and let them out, Hansen, who appeared drunk, got out and kicked the car, Jamieson said. "He apparently kicked the car, putting a dent in it," Jamieson said.

Helen Fielding's latest book about the misadventures of indomitable singleton Bridget Jones won the Bollinger Everyman Wodehouse Prize for comic fiction Thursday, gaining the writer rewards that include champagne and a pig. Bridget Jones's Baby: The Diaries was declared winner of the prize named in honor of novelist P.G. Wodehouse. The book finds Bridget uncertain which of her rival beaus -- stalwart Mark Darcy or fickle Daniel Cleaver -- is the father of her child. It was released to accompany the movie of the same name. Fielding will receive a Gloucester Old Spot pig, a jeroboam of champagne and a set of Wodehouse novels.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has acknowledged that a tabloid site's video of her dancing on a stripper pole is the real thing, but the actress says she's not sorry about it. The video posted by Radar Online on Wednesday shows Lawrence dancing on a pole in what looks to be a dimly lit bar. Lawrence responded on Facebook that she was celebrating a friend's birthday during the night the video was taken and dropped her "paranoia guard" to have fun. She says she "had a BLAST that night."

