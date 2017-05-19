Home / Latest News /
New Orleans to take down statue of Lee; mayor says it will allow city to heal
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.
New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu says taking down a prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee will allow his city to "heal and become the city we always should have been."
Lee's statue comes down Friday, the last of four Confederate-related statues to be removed from public property in the Louisiana city.
Landrieu plans to address city residents later Friday. He said in an interview with The Associated Press that "we don't want these statues in places of reverence; they need to be in places of remembrance."
Three other Confederacy-related statues were removed at night. The mayor said the Lee statue is coming down in the daytime because officials couldn't guarantee the safety of construction workers from nearby electrical lines if they worked at night.
Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New Orleans to take down statue of Lee; mayor says it will allow city to heal
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.