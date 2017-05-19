Police: Little Rock man steals vehicle at gunpoint, leads officers on chase on I-30

A Little Rock man was arrested Thursday night after he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and led authorities on a chase on Interstate 30, officials said.

North Little Rock police officers were flagged down by a victim near Pershing Avenue and Schaer Street who said a man had just stolen his vehicle, according to a police report.

Officers spotted the vehicle near Percy Machin Drive and 19th Street and tried to pull it over, but the driver refused to stop, the report said.

The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Lorenzo Maurice Facen-Watson, evaded police and eventually got onto westbound Interstate 30, the report said.

Arkansas State Police joined the pursuit there, and Facen-Watson eventually pulled the vehicle over around 11 p.m. near the exit onto Scott Hamilton Drive in Little Rock, officials said.

After stopping, the 22-year-old got out of the vehicle and ran but was apprehended a short time later, police said.

A sawed-off shotgun was reportedly found lying on the ground near the driver's side door.

Facen-Watson faces felony charges of aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, fleeing and criminal use of prohibited weapons. He is being held without bail.

A court date is set for May 23.