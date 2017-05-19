Police: Man who killed himself linked to Little Rock double homicide, slaying in Mabelvale

The Little Rock man found dead at a mobile home park Sunday after committing suicide is believed to have killed a mother and daughter whose bodies were discovered the next day, officials said.

Midday Sunday, Little Rock police found 35-year-old Armando Castillo with blood covering the front of his body sitting in a lawn chair on the front porch of a mobile home at 11500 Chicot Road, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

Castillo had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest, and police reportedly found a handgun under his legs. His death is believed to be a suicide, spokesman officer Steve Moore said.

Monday morning, 32-year-old Amanda Murillo of Little Rock and her 15-year-old daughter, who was not identified, were found dead in a blue Ford Explorer in the same mobile home park, police said.

The SUV was parked between two vacant mobile homes, and the inside of the vehicle was covered in blood, police said.

After investigating the three deaths, police believe Castillo fatally shot Murillo and her daughter, Moore said Friday.

Police are still investigating the timeline of events as well as ballistics found at the scene, Moore said. There was "some type of relationship" between Castillo and Murillo, he said.

Murillo and her daughter's deaths were the city's 24th and 25th homicides of the year.

Arkansas authorities also suspect Castillo was the killer in a fatal shooting in Mabelvale, Moore said.

The Saline County sheriff's office said Tuesday there "appears to be a connection" between the Mabelvale homicide, Castillo's suicide and the Little Rock double homicide.

Saline County deputies were called Saturday night to home in the 7000 block of Myrtle Drive and found a person fatally shot in a driveway, officials said.

The victim, who was reportedly a minor, has not been identified.

The sheriff's office wanted to "quash any fears" about the person responsible for the Mabelvale homicide, according to the statement.