Police release video from shooting at west Little Rock restaurant, name woman sought for questioning

Police on Friday named a woman sought for questioning in a west Little Rock restaurant shooting earlier this week and released surveillance footage from inside the bar.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 1:30 a.m. Monday to West End Smokehouse & Tavern, 215 N. Shackleford Road, in reference to a shooting.

Authorities say the assailant shot 28-year-old Cortez Roy of Little Rock twice in the abdomen as Roy attempted to follow him outside the restaurant.

An altercation ensued as the two played pool for $50 bets, according to police.

The suspected shooter, a black male, is seen in the video wearing a white T-shirt and baseball cap, said officer Steve Moore, an agency spokesman.

A witness, later identified as Jasmaine Monique Barbee, is wanted for questioning in the case. She is not wanted on charges, authorities said.

Roy was seriously hurt in the shooting and taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock. His exact condition Friday was not immediately clear.

Information regarding the shooter has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 404-3041 or (501) 371-4660.