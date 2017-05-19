Subscribe Register Login

Friday, May 19, 2017, 2:17 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Public event set on U.S. 67/167 project

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.

The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will hold a public meeting Thursday in Jacksonville to discuss plans to widen U.S. 67/167 to six lanes from Main Street to Vandenberg Boulevard.

The meeting, which will follow an open-house format, will be 4-7 p.m. in the banquet hall of the Jacksonville Community Center at 5 Municipal Drive. The public is invited to visit during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments.

The project is part of the agency's Connecting Arkansas Program, a $1.8 billion initiative focusing on regionally significant projects. More information is available from the program manager at (501) 255-1519 or at info@connectingarkansasprogram.com.

Metro on 05/19/2017

Print Headline: Public event set on U.S. 67/167 project

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Public event set on U.S. 67/167 project

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online