Public event set on U.S. 67/167 project
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:11 a.m.
The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department will hold a public meeting Thursday in Jacksonville to discuss plans to widen U.S. 67/167 to six lanes from Main Street to Vandenberg Boulevard.
The meeting, which will follow an open-house format, will be 4-7 p.m. in the banquet hall of the Jacksonville Community Center at 5 Municipal Drive. The public is invited to visit during the scheduled hours to view displays, ask questions and offer comments.
The project is part of the agency's Connecting Arkansas Program, a $1.8 billion initiative focusing on regionally significant projects. More information is available from the program manager at (501) 255-1519 or at info@connectingarkansasprogram.com.
Metro on 05/19/2017
