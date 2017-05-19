Reports: Investigation has Trump adviser under scrutiny; president told Russians about firing 'nut job' Comey

2:30 P.M. UPDATE:

The Washington Post is reporting that a current senior White House adviser is under scrutiny as part of an investigation into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The newspaper is citing unidentified people familiar with the investigation. The adviser under scrutiny is not named but described as someone close to Trump.

The Post said the revelation comes as the investigation appears to be entering a more open and active phase, with investigators conducting interviews and using a grand jury to issue subpoenas.

Current administration officials who have acknowledged contacts with Russian officials include Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Read Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

2:25 P.M. UPDATE:

The New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump told Russian diplomats that firing the "nut job" FBI director had relieved "great pressure" on him.

The newspaper cited the White House's official written account of the Oval Office meeting. It said one official had read quotations to the Times and another had confirmed the broad outlines of the discussion.

Friday's report quoted Trump calling ousted FBI Director James Comey "crazy" and "a real nut job." It said the president then told Russia's foreign minister and ambassador that he "faced great pressure because of Russia. That's taken off."

Trump met with the Russians on May 10, the day after he fired Comey.