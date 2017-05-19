Report says 'odor' of pot led to arrest outside Little Rock hotel

The smell of marijuana led Little Rock police to search a man's vehicle and arrest him on multiple drug-related charges Wednesday, according to an arrest report.

Officers approached Lakevin Chiron McDonald, 25, about 3:30 p.m. as he sat in his vehicle in the parking lot of Quality Inn & Suites at 6100 Mitchell Drive. The officers, after smelling "the odor of marijuana," searched the vehicle and found a pistol, 75 Ecstasy pills, 1.3 ounces of marijuana and a digital scale, according to the report.

Police said hydrocodone pills were also found in the vehicle.

McDonald was charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of drug paraphernalia and three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.

McDonald, a felon, was additionally charged with possession of firearm by certain persons.

He was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Thursday.

Metro on 05/19/2017