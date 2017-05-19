State heptathon results

Day 2
Name, School;Pts;Day 1;High jump;Shot put;800 meters
Allie Hensley, Clinton;4393;2517;1.5 (4-11 ) 621;10.38 (34- 34) 554;2:29.36 701
Sydney Lane, Rivercrest;3908;2093;1.7 (5-7 ) 855;7.39 (24-3 ) 360;2:37.64 600
Reaghan Smithpeters, Springdale Har-Ber;3898;2263;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.31 (23-11 34) 355;2:28.33 714
Tamera Rhode, Russellville;3896;2225;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;8.81 (28-10 34) 452;2:24.84 759
Johnaya Givens, LR Parkview;3837;2378;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;6.13 (20-1 14) 280;2:36.53 613
Ally Swaim, Vilonia;3785;2281;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.98 (26-2 14) 398;2:29.68 697
Hannah Martin, Rogers;3752;2067;1.65 (5-5 ) 795;7.97 (26-1 34) 397;2:47.22 493
Eden Crow, Genoa Central;3747;2023;1.5 (4-11 ) 621;11.31 (37-1 14) 616;2:47.79 487
Natalie Toney, Pocahontas;3744;2238;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.72 (25-4 ) 381;2:41.19 559
Claire Luallen, Maumelle;3716;2368;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;7.64 (25- 34) 376;2:45.45 512
Najada Rochell, Maumelle;3711;2125;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;9.25 (30-4 14) 480;2:38.20 594
Breya Clark, El Dorado;3638;2092;1.6 (5-3 ) 736;8.05 (26-5 ) 403;2:55.60 407
Kenna Ebert, Springdale Har-Ber;3610;2049;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;10.62 (34-10 ) 570;2:39.20 582
Haley Morton, Sheridan;3581;2106;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;7.73 (25-4 14) 382;2:39.33 581
Ashlyne Silcott, Rogers;3502;2200;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.11 (23-4 ) 342;2:41.95 551
Sydney Griffo, Mills;3476;2243;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.35 (24-1 14) 357;2:44.95 517
Marianna Richey, Beebe;3447;2001;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;8.33 (27-4 ) 421;2:45.36 513
Tera Culp, Batesville;3413;1946;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;8.38 (27-6 ) 424;2:43.74 531
Tatyana Norment, Forrest City;3398;1982;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.61 (24-11 12) 374;2:48.84 476
Gracie Hyde, Lonoke;3343;1752;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;7.11 (23-4 ) 342;2:22.57 789
Desi Meek, Decatur;3326;1891;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;7.09 (23-3 14) 341;2:39.21 582
Jenny Peake, Lake Hamilton;3193;1829;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;8.2 (26-10 34) 412;2:57.80 386
Fiona Wilson, Green Forest;3187;1859;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;8.14 (26-8 12) 408;2:50.36 460
Adriana Kitchen, Fayetteville;3187;1959;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;6.96 (22-10 ) 332;3:03.83 330
Megan Lee, Bryant;3183;1768;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;7.07 (23-2 14) 340;2:36.41 615
Lauren Turner, Cabot;3173;1579;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;6.54 (21-5 12) 306;2:15.98 879
Lauren Brasel, Johnson County Westside;3168;1888;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.61 (24-11 12) 374;3:02.81 340
Lauren Williams, Sheridan;3134;1823;1.5 (4-11 ) 621;7.67 (25-2 ) 378;3:05.93 312
Mary Prewitt, Genoa Central;3110;1919;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.28 (23-10 12) 353;2:48.50 479
Skylurr Patrick, Rogers;3083;1743;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.46 (24-5 34) 365;2:36.27 616
Katelyn Bradley, Russellville;3079;1857;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;6.3 (20-8 ) 290;2:39.97 573
Cetra Dale, Mills;3041;1826;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;10.98 (36- 14) 594;3:35.02 109
Shelby Dunlap, Pea Ridge;3038;1738;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.48 (24-6 12) 366;2:44.22 525
Justina Jenkins, Yellville-Summit;2955;1831;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;8.5 (27-10 34) 432;3:15.88 232
Hailey Byers, Bald Knob;2914;1660;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.39 (24-3 ) 360;3:04.08 328
Sara Tedford, Genoa Central;2909;1722;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;6.87 (22-6 12) 327;2:51.18 451
Eden Jones, Mansfield;2895;1505;1.5 (4-11 ) 621;5.55 (18-2 12) 243;2:44.18 526
Nicole Morrison, Rogers Heritage;2850;1646;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;8.49 (27-10 14) 431;3:05.80 313
Tyonna Wilson, Rogers Heritage;2838;1671;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.6 (24-11 14) 374;2:58.01 384
Bree Hood, Bryant;2827;1599;1.2 (3-11 14) 312;7.7 (25-3 14) 380;2:43.25 536
Riley Taylor, Jessieville;2806;1689;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;7.99 (26-2 12) 399;3:12.48 258
Kassidy Bell, Green Forest;2782;1675;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.47 (24-6 ) 365;2:58.15 383
Shantis Williams, Jonesboro;2738;1608;1.2 (3-11 14) 312;8.83 (28-11 34) 453;2:59.98 365
Chastery Fuamatu, Gentry;2736;1637;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;11.38 (37-4 ) 620;3:43.14 70
Macy McKissack, Vilonia;2685;1558;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;6.5 (21-4 ) 303;2:54.79 415
Savannah Hatton, Cabot;2682;1500;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;5.59 (18-4 ) 245;2:48.75 477
Alexis Harris, Bald Knob;2669;1566;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;6.91 (22-8 ) 329;3:00.06 365
Jaidyn Fortenberry, Jessieville;2652;1518;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.31 (23-11 34) 355;2:54.27 420
Tyra McCoy, Camden Fairview;2578;1444;1.45 (4-9 ) 566;7.61 (24-11 12) 374;3:21.11 194
Edie Murray, Lake Hamilton;2571;1794;NH () 0;7.59 (24-10 34) 373;2:55.97 404
Leslie Hernandez, Bigelow;2495;1478;1.2 (3-11 14) 312;7.16 (23-6 ) 345;3:00.61 360
Erin Haigwood, Batesville;2449;1318;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.01 (22-12 ) 336;2:52.70 436
Jade Kendrick, Ashdown;2424;1262;1.4 (4-7 ) 512;6.23 (20-5 14) 286;3:00.12 364
Cierra Lamkin, Yellville-Summit;2366;1290;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;6.47 (21-2 34) 301;3:05.60 315
Hannah Smith, Magazine;2349;1386;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.03 (23- 34) 337;3:17.82 217
Tori Hayes, Perryville;2346;1454;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;7.35 (24-1 14) 357;3:31.97 126
Natalie Hambrick, Batesville;2345;1279;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;6.2 (20-4 ) 284;2:54.04 423
Audrey Walker, Mansfield;2320;1520;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;NM () 0;2:57.29 391
Amanda Johnson, Jonesboro;2252;1304;1.2 (3-11 14) 312;6.1 (20- 14) 278;3:00.79 358
Anna Burnett, Crossett;2233;1291;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;6.25 (20-6 ) 287;3:07.86 296
Sadie Hays, Johnson County Westside;2227;1121;1.15 (3-9 14) 266;9.33 (30-7 14) 486;3:01.26 354
Tramesha Lewis, Crossett;2223;1284;1.3 (4-3 14) 409;6.59 (21-7 12) 309;3:17.27 221
Kaylinn Browning, Camden Fairview;2190;1273;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;7.72 (25-4 ) 381;3:41.78 76
Emmeline Davis, Maumelle;2144;1144;1.1 (3-7 14) 222;7.56 (24-9 34) 371;2:55.66 407
Tori Scrogham, Pea Ridge;2087;1026;1.2 (3-11 14) 312;7.16 (23-6 ) 345;2:55.93 404
Becca Collins, Mountain Home;2081;1225;1.35 (4-5 14) 460;6.96 (22-10 ) 332;3:44.50 64
Bri Martindill, Beebe;1923;1172;1.1 (3-7 14) 122;7.25 (23-9 12) 351;3:09.92 278
Lark Wilkerson, Ashdown;1903;932;1.25 (4-1 14) 359;7.51 (24-7 34) 368;3:14.32 244
Hope Menendez, Mountain Home;1534;1255;DNS () 0;6.123 (20-1 ) 279;DNS 0
State heptathon results
