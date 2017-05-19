State police investigate Arkansas woman’s death

The Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old woman who was found in Gillett on Thursday night, according to a news release.

Charity Stahley of Arkansas County was found near Neals Lane in Gillett.

The Stuttgart Police Department asked the state agency to investigate Stahley’s death, the release said. Her body has been taken to the state Crime Laboratory to determine a cause of death.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.