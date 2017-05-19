State police search for motorcyclist who fled in Little Rock

Arkansas State Police are searching for a motorcyclist after he ran from authorities when he was pulled over in Little Rock's Riverdale neighborhood, officials said.

A state trooper attempted to pull over the motorcyclist for a traffic violation Friday morning, state police spokeswoman Liz Chapman said around 9:45 a.m.

The driver pulled into the Doublebees gas station on Cantrell Road near the intersection with Riverfront Drive and took off on foot, Chapman said.

Police were searching the surrounding area for the man, who is not considered violent or dangerous, she said.