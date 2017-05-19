Tornado watch in effect for parts of Arkansas as storms push through state

A tornado watch is in effect until late Friday for portions of Northwest Arkansas, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s Tulsa office says isolated tornadoes are possible as part of storms that will push through that part of the state.

Counties included in the watch, in effect until 11 p.m., are Benton, Carroll, Washington, Madison, Crawford, Sebastian and Franklin.

Large hail and winds up to 70 mph are also possible as part of the storms, meteorologists said.

Portions of western and north Arkansas face a slight risk for severe weather Friday, meaning short-lived, isolated storms could be capable of producing one or two tornadoes and wind damage.