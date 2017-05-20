2 sought after shots fired at Arkansas police officer

Authorities are searching for two men after shots were fired at an officer during an attempted traffic stop Friday, police said.

The West Memphis Police Department is looking for Jaylen Farmer, 20, and Vondre McClure, 19. The two were in a car that an officer tried to pull over when a passenger “leaned out the window with an AK-47 rifle and opened fire on the officer,” according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Police said the officer’s car was hit by gunfire, but that he was was not hurt. Police followed the vehicle until it crashed and the occupants ran, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities said Farmer was driving and McClure was a passenger. The pair “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the post warned.

The two are being sought on charges of attempted capital muder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity, the department said on Facebook.