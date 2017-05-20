Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, May 20, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

2 sought after shots fired at Arkansas police officer

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 4:26 p.m.

jaylen-farmer-left-and-vondre-mcclure-right

PHOTO BY WEST MEMPHIS POLICE DEPARTMENT

Jaylen Farmer (left) and Vondre McClure (right)

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


Authorities are searching for two men after shots were fired at an officer during an attempted traffic stop Friday, police said.

The West Memphis Police Department is looking for Jaylen Farmer, 20, and Vondre McClure, 19. The two were in a car that an officer tried to pull over when a passenger “leaned out the window with an AK-47 rifle and opened fire on the officer,” according to a Facebook post from the West Memphis Police Department.

Police said the officer’s car was hit by gunfire, but that he was was not hurt. Police followed the vehicle until it crashed and the occupants ran, according to the Facebook post.

Authorities said Farmer was driving and McClure was a passenger. The pair “should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the post warned.

The two are being sought on charges of attempted capital muder, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and engaging in violent criminal group activity, the department said on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: 2 sought after shots fired at Arkansas police officer

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

titleist10 says... May 20, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Be sure to include in your survey by the way when will we see the results?

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online