Bohanon names top 6 schools
This article was published today at 3:35 p.m.
Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced his top six schools in no particular order today.
Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Baylor and Georgia.
ESPN rates Bohanon the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation.
He threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior. As a sophmore, he passed for 1,763 yards, rushed for 964 yards in eight games and had 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.
