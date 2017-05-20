Bohanon names top 6 schools

Earle quarterback Gerry Bohanon announced his top six schools in no particular order today.

Bohanon, 6-4, 215 pounds, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Mississippi State, Louisville, Ole Miss, Baylor and Georgia.

ESPN rates Bohanon the No. 7 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 117 overall prospect in the nation.

He threw for 2,734 yards and rushed for more than 1,000 as a junior. As a sophmore, he passed for 1,763 yards, rushed for 964 yards in eight games and had 46 tackles and 9 sacks in five games at defensive end.