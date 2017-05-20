Arkansas officer opens fire during burglary investigation, police say

A burglary report led to police firing shots during a Sunday morning investigation, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 6 a.m. in the 2000 block of Reed Avenue in Pine Bluff, a Pine Bluff Police Department news release said.

While officers were investigating, “shots were fired and the suspect fled on foot,” according to the release. Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman Officer Roy Gober said no officers were injured in the shooting. It wasn't clear if the suspect was hit by the gunfire.

Pine Bluff police did not release the name of the officer who fired the gun. Police said the burglary suspect had not been located Saturday morning.

Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting in accordance with department policy, the release said.