Acquitted Tulsa officer to return to work

TULSA -- A white Oklahoma police officer acquitted in the killing of an unarmed black man last year will be allowed to return to the force, although she won't be allowed on patrol, Tulsa's police chief said Friday.

Police Chief Chuck Jordan announced in a one-sentence email that officer Betty Jo Shelby will return to active duty. Shelby has been on unpaid leave since being charged Sept. 22 with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. A jury found Shelby innocent Wednesday, although the foreman said in a memo filed with the court Friday that jurors weren't comfortable with the idea that she was "blameless" in Crutcher's death.

Shelby plans to return to work on Monday, said her attorney, Shannon McMurray. Shelby is still the subject of an internal affairs investigation, which is standard procedure for officers involved in similar shootings.

Crutcher's family had called Thursday for city leaders to block Shelby from returning to her job. A family spokesman didn't return a call seeking comment Friday.

Crutcher was shot after Shelby approached him in a city street where his SUV had broken down. Shelby had said she fired her weapon out of fear because Crutcher ignored her commands to lie down and kept reaching into his pockets. But prosecutors said she overreacted, arguing that Crutcher had his hands in the air and wasn't combative.

FCC apologizes after reporter accosted

WASHINGTON -- A journalist said he was pinned against the wall by security guards and forced to leave the Federal Communications Commission headquarters after he tried to question an FCC commissioner after a news conference.

Reporter John Donnelly of CQ Roll Call said in a statement issued by the National Press Club that the guards roughed him up and removed him from the building under implied threat of force Thursday.

Donnelly said he was trying to question FCC Commissioner Mike O'Rielly after O'Rielly left a podium, which is a standard journalistic practice.

The FCC later apologized, saying the agency "let him know that the FCC was on heightened alert ... based on several threats," FCC spokesman Brian Hart said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on the nature of the threats. It also did not address Donnelly's claims that the guards shadowed him despite his display of press credentials, a notepad and a recording device.

The incident comes amid concerns about press freedom and access to officials in President Donald Trump's administration. Last week, a West Virginia journalist was arrested after repeatedly asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question.

3 Mississippi youths held in boy's death

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. -- Three young Mississippians men were arrested hours after a 6-year-old boy was found shot dead in his mother's stolen car, and the suspects will be charged with capital murder, authorities said.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest announced Thursday that authorities plan to charge Byron McBride, D'Allen Washington and Dwan Wakefield in the death of the child.

Authorities found Kingston Frazier shot at least once in the back seat of his mother's stolen car, which Jackson Police Cmdr. Tyree Jones said was abandoned in a muddy ditch about 15 miles north of the city.

Kingston had disappeared after 1 a.m. Thursday when a man was seen on video taking the car from the parking lot of a supermarket in Jackson, the state capital, authorities said. About nine hours later, after a child-abduction alert and widespread publicity, a man reported that the missing Toyota Camry was beside a dead-end road in the northern suburb of Gluckstadt.

Authorities said Washington and Wakefield are both 17. McBride's age was not immediately released.

S.C. GOP voters pick House candidate

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Conservative Ralph Norman beat a more centrist establishment candidate for the Republican nomination for an open U.S. House seat in South Carolina and now faces the task of keeping the seat in GOP hands.

Norman defeated Tommy Pope, the second-ranking Republican in the state House and a prosecutor who received national fame for prosecuting child killer Susan Smith nearly 23 years ago.

After a recount Friday, the State Election Commission certified the results of Tuesday's runoff election. Not a single vote changed from the recount. Norman finished with a 221-vote win out of more than 35,000 ballots cast.

Norman moves on to face Democrat and former tax adviser Archie Parnell and several third-party candidates on June 20.

Norman's win leaves Democrats a little more hopeful they can flip the district. Norman resigned from his state House seat to run for Congress this year.

Parnell is a former staff attorney for the House Ways & Means Committee and the Department of Justice who has said his top priorities are tax reform and job creation.

