Little Rock schools host literary event

The Little Rock School District and Clinton Presidential Center are jointly hosting The Lemonade War Celebration and the Bridge to the Future Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the presidential center.

The events will include activities for kids, literacy resources for families, and lemonade. There will also be a continuous series of student performances. Food trucks will have snacks for sale on-site.

Free round-trip shuttle service will be offered from 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. at the following sites:

• War Memorial Stadium parking lot, four buses.

• Carver Magnet, two buses.

• Mann Magnet, two buses.

• King Magnet, three buses.

• Chicot Elementary, four buses.

In the event of inclement weather, the Little Rock district will update information about the event on its website, lrsd.org. It will also post on social media and notify parents via the district's notification system, including the Little Rock School District app.

Sponsors for the Lemonade War are Bank of the Ozarks, First Security Bank, Rotary Club 99 and Economics Arkansas. Other participating organizations are HIPPY Arkansas, Too Small to Fail, Arkansas Campaign for Grade Level Reading, AR Kids Read, Arkansas State Police, Entrepreneur Kids, Foreign Tongues Poetry Troupe, Little Rock Fire Department, Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services and Renaissance Learning.

All Little Rock School District elementary pupils have spent the past month reading The Lemonade War by Jacqueline Davies. The story -- about a brother and sister in a competition to outdo each other in lemonade sales -- is meant to promote student knowledge of financial concepts as well as reading.

Metro on 05/20/2017