Male with gunshot wound found dead in Arkansas
This article was published today at 5:39 p.m.
Police found a male dead Saturday afternoon in Searcy, according to a news release.
Officers arrived in the 800 block of East Moore Avenue “to do a welfare check on a male” around 3 p.m., according to a Searcy Police Department news release.
Police found “a deceased white male with an apparent gunshot wound,” the release said. Authorities said Shelby Taylor, 28, of Pangburn is a person of interest in the case and asked anyone with information about Taylor’s location to contact police.
Police said in the release not to approach Taylor.
