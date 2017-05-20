Male with gunshot wound found dead in Arkansas

Police found a male dead Saturday afternoon in Searcy, according to a news release.

Officers arrived in the 800 block of East Moore Avenue “to do a welfare check on a male” around 3 p.m., according to a Searcy Police Department news release.

Police found “a deceased white male with an apparent gunshot wound,” the release said. Authorities said Shelby Taylor, 28, of Pangburn is a person of interest in the case and asked anyone with information about Taylor’s location to contact police.

Police said in the release not to approach Taylor.