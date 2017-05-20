Readers put brakes on 75 mph

Last week's column was about the idea of raising the state's speed limit to 75 mph on rural interstates. A bill passed in the recent legislative session says the state Highway Commission "may" do so, "Upon an engineering and traffic investigation."

Currently the top speed limit is 70 mph. What did readers of this weekly blab think about a 75 mph speed limit? Not much.

Richard of Little Rock: "Bad idea -- people already blow by at 70. Higher limit must means it's that much more unsafe."

Richard of Conway: "Here's hoping the Commission will follow through with the 'may.'" (We think he's in favor.)

Bettye of Little Rock: "70 means folks generally do 75 and some do up to 80 depending on 10-miles-over to save them from getting a ticket. I'm against raising it to 75."

The thinking by Bettye rests on the idea that law enforcement lets speeders go unless they're 10 or more mph over the limit. Bettye's thinking, in our view, is sound.

Says JP: "The fact of the matter is that if someone wants to drive 75 mph on Arkansas' interstates today they can with little fear of being cited, based on personal experience and conversations with multiple law enforcement agencies. Desiring the speed limit to be increased to 75 is tantamount to raising it to 80. Methinks it's a bad idea."

Here at the Traffic Desk, we love the word "methinks."

Doug in Conway methinks this: "Since drivers seem to assume a 10 mph cushion on enforcement, this would lead to an effective 85 mph limit acceptable to most speedy drivers. I believe we would see deaths due to speeding rise significantly."

Dear Mahatma: The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department has been rebuilding the rest stop on Interstate 30 near Malvern. Construction appears to have been completed, but the rest stop remains closed. How about an update? -- Bill

Dear Bill: We periodically drive past that rest stop, too, and sometimes need it. Several other readers also have recently asked. The Highway Department reports that workers are busily working on connectivity -- power and plumbing and such -- and that no date is yet set for opening.

Dear Mahatma: Your column on panhandling was unfortunate. You fail to support the First Amendment and imply that homeless and downtrodden persons use given money for drugs. Mr. Incensed at the Intersection and you should spend 24 hours on the streets with nothing more than simple clothing in research for a follow-up article describing your experience. I hope your writing returns to the standards exhibited in the past and this column can be chalked up to a bad day. -- With Respect, Mac

Dear Mac: Thank you. Let's also respect drivers who are unnerved, even frightened, when approached by a rough-looking panhandler.

Vanity plate seen in town: BASCLEF. Member of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra?

