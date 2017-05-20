Severe storms move out of Texas, into Oklahoma and Arkansas

TULSA, Okla. — Forecasters say a band of thunderstorms packing dangerous lightning, large hail and damaging winds are moving out of Texas and into Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The National Weather Service says the potentially severe storms are expected to travel Saturday through far eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Flash flood warnings were posted in several counties, some already water logged from spring storms that moved through the same area in the past few days.

The weather service said some thunderstorms could turn severe by the end of the weekend, with large hail and damaging winds the main threats. Forecasters say there’s also a slight chance some of the storms could spawn tornadoes.

The Plains states have already been battered this week with severe storms that produced tornadoes and damaging winds.