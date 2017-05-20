Bentonville, again

FAYETTEVILLE -- Morgan Nelson didn't get to participate when Bentonville High won its first Class 7A state softball championship last year.

But she had a co-starring role in the sequel.

Nelson, a senior, had three hits and drove in five runs on Friday afternoon, and the Lady Tigers earned their second consecutive state championship against North Little Rock with an 11-3 decision at Bogle Park.

"She's just been clutch all year long," Bentonville Coach Kent Early said. "She's come up in huge spots and produced all year long. This was just a stage to spotlight her one more time."

Nelson, whose two-run first-inning single gave Bentonville a 3-1 lead, put the Lady Tigers (30-1) ahead to stay with a bases-loaded single during a five-run third after North Little Rock (21-7) tied the score at 3-3.

Nelson's single made it 5-3 Bentonville. Cailey Cochran followed that with a sacrifice fly, then a North Little Rock error on Megan Crownover's ground ball allowed two more runs to score and give Bentonville an 8-3 lead.

"I just hit the ball where it was," Nelson said. "We've practiced this all throughout the season. We've hit off the machines, we've been tracking balls and doubling up on batting practice."

That was all the cushion Bentonville right-hander Maddy Prough (23-1) needed. Prough settled down after a shaky start and was named the game's most valuable player. Prough threw 52 of her 99 pitches and gave up three runs on four hits through the first two innings but allowed one hit over the final five innings.

Early said winning the state title for the second consecutive time is a rewarding experience.

"They were able to handle the pressure all year long," he said. "They proved they were the state champs."

Leadoff batter Reagan Sperling had two of North Little Rock's five hits. She led off the game with a triple and scored on Marissa Mitchell's groundout, then her second-inning single drove in Anna Beaver and forced a 3-3 tie.

"We came out swinging the bat, just like we've talked about all through the tournament," North Little Rock Coach Jason Houle said. "Prough is usually striking 17 to 19 batters, and I felt good that we were hitting the ball against a great pitcher and putting it in play. To her credit, she got us to pop out a lot, and we couldn't string some hits together."

Bentonville pulled away in the fourth, and Nelson had a hand in the three-run inning when her infield single drove in Jordan Gartman. Nelson scored the final run on Keelah Griffith's double, despite Early signaling her to stop at third.

"When she was coming around second, I knew the left fielder had the ball," Early said. "Generally, by rule of thumb, if they have the ball before the runner touches third, you hold the runner. I did that, but I'm glad she didn't pay attention."

Sports on 05/20/2017