U.S. objects to Chinese jets' close flyby

BEIJING -- A pair of Chinese fighter jets conducted an "unprofessional" intercept of a U.S. radiation-sniffing surveillance plane over the East China Sea, the U.S. Air Force said Friday.

On Wednesday, the two Chinese SU-30 jets approached a WC-135 Constant Phoenix aircraft -- a modified Boeing C-135 -- conducting a routine mission in international airspace in accordance with international law, Pacific Air Forces spokesman Lt. Col. Lori Hodge said in a statement.

The WC-135 crew characterized the intercept as unprofessional "due to the maneuvers by the Chinese pilot, as well as the speeds and proximity of both aircraft," Hodge said.

She declined to provide further details and said the matter would be addressed with China through "appropriate diplomatic and military channels."

In April 2001, a Chinese jet clipped a U.S. Navy surveillance plane in the South China Sea, killing the Chinese pilot and forcing the American plane to land in China, where its crew was held for 11 days.

China declared an air-defense identification zone over a large section of the East China Sea in 2013, a move the U.S. called illegitimate and has refused to recognize.

Russia offers Venezuela monthly wheat

CARACAS, Venezuela -- Russia is pledging to send several thousand tons of wheat to Venezuela on a monthly basis, potentially helping alleviate the troubled South American country's food crisis and further tightening relations between the longtime allies.

In a telephone conversation Thursday, President Vladimir Putin told his Venezuelan counterpart that Russia is willing to begin delivering food and strengthen commercial ties, according to Venezuela's Foreign Ministry.

Putin's office confirmed the conversation but did not provide any information about the trade agreement.

The gesture of support for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's administration comes at a key moment. Regional governments have been distancing themselves from the socialist president and calling on him to respect democratic norms as thousands of Venezuelans are taking to the streets to demand elections and denounce Maduro.

Opposition members blame Maduro for the country's rising crime, food shortages and triple-digit inflation. At least 46 people have been killed and hundreds injured in clashes surrounding the protests.

U.N. says S. Sudan ethnic abuses on rise

JUBA, South Sudan -- South Sudanese pro-government forces killed 114 civilians in a single town last year and raped girls and women in front of their families as ethnic violence increases in the country's civil war, a new United Nations report said Friday.

The investigation released by the U.N. human-rights office said those cases and other abuses in Yei between July and January may amount to crimes against humanity. Abuses included the indiscriminate shelling of civilians, attacks on funerals, looting and burning.

Yei is where Associated Press journalists late last year saw bodies that had their hands bound. Satellite images showed "widespread burning of homes and businesses," the report said.

The new report pointed out the "startling level of impunity in South Sudan" that has fed cycles of deadly ethnic violence.

Opposition forces also have been responsible for abuses in South Sudan's conflict, now in its fourth year. "The extent of the abuses by armed opposition groups remains unclear due to lack of access to areas where these groups are active," the report said.

Afghan strikes hit wedding party, police

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A roadside bombing killed 11 people Friday in eastern Afghanistan as they were traveling to a wedding in the country's east, an official said.

Also Friday, five Afghan policemen were killed in fighting with the Taliban in eastern Kapisa province. Earlier, a policeman turned his rifle on his colleagues as they slept at an outpost in eastern Nangarhar province on Thursday night, killing five.

Those killed by the roadside bomb in Logar province -- five women, five children and a man -- were all from the same family, said Salim Salleh, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Logar.

In Kapisa, the Taliban attacked a police checkpoint early Friday, killing the five policemen, according to Qais Qaderi, the spokesman for the provincial governor. He said the assault took place in Tagab district, adding that 10 Taliban fighters also were killed, including two commanders.

Neither the Taliban nor the Islamic State extremist group -- the two militant groups that operate in the area -- immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Nangarhar, a mountainous province that borders Pakistan.

There was also no claim of responsibility for the attack in Logar but Salleh accused the Taliban of planting the roadside bomb.

A Section on 05/20/2017