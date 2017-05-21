Pence praises Trump in college speech

GROVE CITY, Pa. -- Vice President Mike Pence urged graduating students at a Pennsylvania college to become leaders and cited President Donald Trump's "leadership and perseverance" as an example.

"If you aspire to lead, you'll need courage, because leadership brings both honor and opposition," Pence told hundreds of graduates and their families Saturday at the Grove City College commencement.

Grove City is a private, Christian liberal arts college with about 2,500 students, located in the borough of the same name about 50 miles north of Pittsburgh.

"Anyone who dreams big will encounter those who think small. Anyone who dares to step forward will find those who'd rather they stay put. And anyone who thinks they can will always hear from those who are sure they can't," he said.

Pence cited Trump as "an example of leadership and perseverance" to applause from the crowd, citing the president's efforts on the economy, education, security and -- to more applause -- for standing "without apology for the sanctity of life and all the God-given liberties in the Constitution of the United States."

After his address, Pence, who was also awarded an honorary degree, stood on the platform and shook hands as each graduate passed after being handed their diplomas.

Alabama redraws election maps for '18

MONTGOMERY, Ala. -- Alabama's GOP-dominated Legislature redrew legislative maps under court order to fix racial gerrymandering.

The Senate on Friday approved new district maps and sent them to the governor despite objections from black Democrats who said the new ones are still gerrymandered to maintain white GOP dominance in the conservative state. In January, a three-judge panel ordered legislators to redraw lines before the 2018 elections, saying Republicans had improperly made race the predominant factor in drawing 12 of 140 legislative districts.

GOP legislative leaders said they're confident they've addressed problems found by the federal courts and that the new maps would comply with other redistricting decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court.

"It's fair. It puts back counties and precincts like the court told us to do," said Sen. Gerald Dial, Republican chairman of the redistricting committee.

The battle will shift back to federal court where black lawmakers, who filed the initial lawsuit, said they would oppose approval of the new plans.

"It seems like we are going to end up in court again," said Rep. John Knight, D-Montgomery, the chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus.

Jury records sought in bomber's appeal

BOSTON -- A judge requested copies of records showing how jurors were transported to and from the courthouse during the 2015 trial of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

The Boston Globe reported that U.S. District Judge George O'Toole Jr. wrote in a Friday brief that counsel is requesting the records, which were sealed during the trial.

It remains unclear what role the records could play in Tsarnaev's pending appeal.

Tsarnaev was convicted on federal charges and sentenced to death after the 2013 marathon bombing that killed three people and injured hundreds. His older brother and co-conspirator, Tamerland Tsarnaev, was killed in a standoff with police.

Plane taxiing at LA airport clips truck

LOS ANGELES -- Eight people were injured Saturday after an Aeromexico flight clipped an airport utility truck, flipping it over, shortly after landing at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.

The Boeing 737 was taxiing to an arrival gate when it collided with a utility truck carrying eight people, fire and airport officials said.

"It clipped a service truck," said Rob Pedregon, a Los Angeles Airport police spokesman. "They had already landed and were taxiing."

Two people in the truck were seriously hurt, and six people in the truck suffered minor injuries, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

No one was hurt on the flight from Mexico City, which was carrying about 146 passengers and crew. The plane's wing was damaged in the collision, the fire department said.

Airport operations were not affected, Pedregon said.

Messages were left for Aeromexico seeking comment.

Messages to the Federal Aviation Administration and airport representatives were not immediately returned.

A Section on 05/21/2017