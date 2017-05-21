Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, May 21, 2017, 4:51 a.m.

Police beat

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:18 a.m.

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


3 people charged in NLR drug case

Police arrested three people on drug-related charges after searching a North Little Rock home Thursday.

Officers executed a search warrant shortly after 6 a.m. at 5104 Chandler St., east of Pike Avenue. They found 11 marijuana plants, prescription pills and "a quantity of methamphetamine," according to an arrest report. Police also found three guns, syringes, scales and spoons with drug residue, according to the report.

Justin Lynn, 29, Lisa Smith, 39, and Sarah Marshall, 38, were arrested. Each was charged with possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a drug premises.

Marshall and Lynn were additionally charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lynn and Smith were being held in the Pulaski County jail Saturday.

Marshall was not listed on the jail's roster.

Metro on 05/21/2017

Print Headline: 3 people charged in NLR drug case

