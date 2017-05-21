Rogers rallies on foot of Ramirez

FAYETTEVILLE -- Under an overcast sky, Rogers High Coach Steve Peck kept his sunglasses on long after the Class 7A boys soccer state championship was decided.

The shades masked the tears that accompanied the Mounties' first state championship. Behind a four-goal second half, Rogers (17-5) downed Springdale Har-Ber 5-3 on a wet pitch at Razorback Field.

"This is our first one ever for the boys, so it's huge," said Peck, previously 0-2 in state finals matches. "It's my first one. It means a lot. I've waited a long time to get here."

The Mounties' Jessie Ramirez recorded a hat trick, scoring once in the first half and twice in a second half controlled from start to finish by Rogers. Ramirez's second-half heroics were a necessity as the Mounties trailed the Wildcats 3-1 at halftime.

Ivan Fuentes scored first for Har-Ber (19-4) on a free-kick goal less than 10 minutes in. Ramirez tacked on his first goal with 25 minutes to play in the first half, but the Wildcats closed the half with a penalty-kick goal from Caed Tyler and Jesus Zizumbo's second goal of the state tournament.