Arkansans Across the Minors

Who's hot

CLARK EAGAN (A Pirates/Arkansas Razorbacks) continues to hit well, going 13 for 36 (.361) with 9 runs scored and 6 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Eagan went 2 for 4 with 3 runs scored last Sunday in a 10-2 victory over the Charleston (S.C.) River Dogs (A Yankees), then went 2 for 4 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBI on Tuesday in a 6-2 victory over Charleston.

AHARON EGGLESTON (Independent/Southern Arkansas) went 7 for 18 (.389) with 4 RBI and 2 runs scored in his past 6 games. Eggleston went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI and a run scored Wednesday in a 6-0 victory over the Sugar Land Skeeters. He followed that up Thursday by going 3 for 4 with 1 RBI in a 4-3 loss to Sugar Land.

STUART LEVY (High-A Orioles/Arkansas State) went 11 for 30 (.367) with 8 runs scored and 7 RBI in his past 10 games. Levy went 2 for 3, including a home run, Wednesday in a 5-2 victory over the Salem (Va.) Red Sox (High-A Red Sox).

RYAN SCOTT (A Red Sox/UALR/North Little Rock) went 13 for 36 (.361), including 2 home runs, with 11 runs scored and 9 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. Scott went 2 for 4, including a 2-run home run, with 2 RBI on May 13 in a 3-2 victory at the Delmarva (Md.) Shorebirds (A Orioles). He then went 2 for 5 with 3 runs scored Sunday in a 12-3 victory over the Shorebirds. Scott also went 2 for 3 with 1 RBI on Thursday in a 3-1 victory over the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists (A Rockies).

HUNTER WOOD (AA Rays/Rogers Heritage) picked up a victory May 13 as the Montgomery Biscuits beat the Tennessee Smokies (AA Cubs) 3-1. Wood allowed 1 hit with 2 walks and 6 strikeouts over 6 innings to move his record to 3-2 with a 4.84 ERA.

Who's not

BRIAN ANDERSON (AA Marlins/Razorbacks) is mired in a slump, going 3 for 33 (.091) with 4 runs scored and 2 RBI while striking out 8 times in his past 10 games through Thursday. His overall batting average has dipped to .215, but he does have 6 home runs and 27 RBI in 40 games.

DELTA CLEARY (Independent/Jonesboro) went 5 for 36 (.139) with 1 run scored, 3 RBI and 13 strikeouts in his past 10 games through Thursday. He went 2 for 3 last Sunday in a 2-1 loss to the New Britain (Conn.) Bees, then went 2 for 4 with 1 RBI and a run scored Wednesday in a 6-3 victory over the York Revolution.

KEEGAN GHIDOTTI (Independent/Ouachita Baptist) took losses in each of his first two appearances this season for the Lake Erie Crushers. He went 1 inning, allowing 3 runs -- 2 earned -- on 4 hits with 1 walk and 1 strikeout May 12 in a 5-2 loss to the Joliet (Ill.) Slammers. Ghidotti lasted two-thirds of an inning Tuesday in the Crushers' 10-9 loss to the Washington Wild Things, allowing 1 unearned run on 1 hit with 1 walk.

News and notes

• Pitcher Ryne Stanek (Razorbacks) was called up to the Tampa Bay Rays from the Class AAA Durham (N.C.) Bulls on Sunday. Stanek went right to work, pitching one-third of an inning and allowing 1 hit Sunday in the Rays' 11-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox. He pitched another one-third of an inning Wednesday in Tampa Bay's 7-4 victory over the Cleveland Indians while allowing 1 walk. Stanek had a 1-0 record with a 2.00 ERA and was 2 for 2 in save opportunities in 14 appearances this season for Durham, where opponents batted just .219 against him.

• Two other former Razorbacks who have spent time at both the major league and Class AAA levels this season were both sent to Class AAA this week, but one is already back in the majors. Pitcher Barrett Astin (Forrest City) was optioned to the Class AAA Louisville Bats by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, while outfielder Brett Eibner was sent to Class AAA Oklahoma City by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday. Eibner was recalled to the Dodgers on Friday when third baseman Justin Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain.

• Outfielder Craig Gentry (Razorbacks/Fort Smith), who won the fourth outfield spot for the Baltimore Orioles in spring training, was sent outright to the Class AAA Norfolk (Va.) Tides on Tuesday. Gentry went 6 for 37 (.162) with 1 home run, 3 RBI and 3 stolen bases for the Orioles in 33 games. He debuted for the Tides on Friday, going 1 for 4 in the Tides' 3-1 loss to the Charlotte Knights (AAA White Sox).

• Free agent Montreal Robertson (McGehee) was one of three pitchers suspended Tuesday under baseball's minor league drug program. Robertson, 26, was suspended 50 games for a second positive test for a drug of abuse, which includes but is not limited to cocaine, opiates, PCP and cannabinoids. He last pitched in the Detroit Tigers organization in 2015, going a combined 4-10 with a 3.31 ERA while going 2 for 5 in save opportunities for the Class AA Erie (Pa.) SeaWolves and the High-A Lakeland (Fla.) Flying Tigers. Robertson missed the 2016 season after injuring his shoulder while lifting weights and was placed on the 7-day disabled list by Erie on April 6 with an undisclosed injury before being released April 20. There have been 34 suspensions this year under the minor league drug program, including former Arkansas Razorback Tyler Spoon, who was suspended for 50 games in January after a positive test for a banned stimulant.

• Pitcher Sam Thoele (UALR) was promoted to the High-A Lancaster (Calif.) JetHawks by the Colorado Rockies organization from their rookie-league team in Grand Junction, Colo., on Wednesday. Despite being sent down May 3, Lancaster radio broadcaster Jason Schwartz said Thoele remained with the JetHawks and called Thoele's demotion "more roster management than anything." Thoele has struggled so far this season, going 1-1 with an 8.03 ERA in 9 appearances, but Schwartz said he's not the only one having a hard time. "He's struggling, for sure," Schwartz said. "The numbers are what they are, but our bullpen as a whole has struggled this season."

• Reliever Griffin Glaude (A Blue Jays/Lyon College/UCA/Beebe) was placed on the 7-day disabled list Monday by the Lansing Lugnuts. Glaude last pitched May 13 in the Lugnuts' 6-4 loss at the Kane County (Ill.) Cougars (A Diamondbacks), allowing 3 earned runs on 3 hits -- including a home run -- with 1 strikeout in 1⅓ innings. He has a 1-1 record with a 5.49 ERA in 8 appearances this season, and opponents are batting .273 against him.

• Pitcher Colby Suggs (Razorbacks) was released by the independent Wichita Wingnuts on Tuesday. Suggs, who signed with the Wingnuts on May 4, was attempting to come back from Tommy John surgery after being released by the Miami Marlins in July after a rehabilitation assignment in the Gulf Coast League.

Around the horn

• Outfielder Zach George (Arkansas State/Paragould) was assigned to the High-A Bradenton (Fla.) Marauders from the Pittsburgh Pirates' extended spring training facility May 3. Despite being assigned to extended spring training April 11, Marauders radio broadcaster Nate March said George was working out and traveling with Bradenton. George has struggled at the plate recently, batting .222 (8 for 36) with 6 runs scored and 6 RBI in his past 10 games through Thursday. He's also walked eight times and struck out nine more. ... Infielder Nate Ferrell (UCA) was released by the independent Lake Erie Crushers on Saturday. Ferrell played in two games for the Crushers and went 0 for 2 offensively. ... Outfielder David Harris (Southern Arkansas) is off to a hot start for the independent Schaumburg (Ill.) Bombers. Harris went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI on May 12 in the Bombers' season-opening 3-0 victory over the Traverse City (Mich.) Beach Bums. He followed that up by going 2 for 5 with 2 RBI on May 13 in a 13-10 victory over Traverse City, then went 2 for 4 with 6 RBI on Sunday in an 11-3 victory over the Beach Bums. Harris also went 3 for 4, including 2 doubles, with 2 runs scored Wednesday in a 3-2 loss at the Windy City ThunderBolts. ... Pitcher Trey Killian (Razorbacks/Mountain Home) was roughed up Thursday in his first loss of the season as the Lancaster JetHawks (High-A Rockies) lost 12-7 to the Modesto Nuts (High-A Mariners). Killian lasted 3 innings, allowing 10 earned runs on 11 hits with 3 strikeouts. He is 5-1 this season with a 5.59 ERA in 9 starts, and opponents are batting .268 against him. ... Pitcher Mark Reyes (Jessieville) continues to struggle this season for the San Jose Giants (High-A Giants). He took another loss Sunday as the Giants lost 5-2 to the Inland Empire 66ers (High-A Angels). Reyes lasted 4⅓ innings, allowing 4 runs -- 3 earned -- with 5 walks and 3 strikeouts. David Owen (Arkansas State) was the first reliever used by the Giants, and he allowed 1 earned run on 5 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 4⅓ innings. ... Pitcher Daniel Wright (Arkansas State) earned his second minor league victory of the season Wednesday as the Salt Lake Bees (AAA Angels) beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes (AAA Marlins) 9-3. Wright allowed 1 earned run on 4 hits with 1 walk and 5 strikeouts over 5 innings. Wright, who has been recalled to the Los Angeles Angels three times this season, has a 2-1 record with a 9.35 ERA in 4 starts for the Bees.

-- Todd J. Pearce

Position players

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;POS;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;AVG.;G;AB;R;H;2B;3B;HR;RBI;SB

Forrestt Allday;UCA;CF;AA Angels, Mobile, Ala.;.328;36;119;14;39;2;0;1;14;4

Brian Anderson;Arkansas;3B;AA Marlins, Jacksonville, Fla.;.215;40;149;22;32;8;0;6;27;1

Michael Bernal*;Arkansas;2B;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;.250;11;40;9;10;1;0;0;5;0

Delta Cleary;Jonesboro;OF;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;.231;27;104;15;24;5;0;1;9;11

Zack Cox;Arkansas;3B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.269;17;52;7;14;1;0;0;2;0

Jonathan Davis;UCA/Camden;OF;AA Blue Jays, Manchester, N.H.;.233;34;116;12;27;5;0;2;8;2

Clark Eagan;Arkansas;OF;A Pirates, Charleston, W.Va.;.296;32;115;18;34;5;1;3;15;2

Aharon Eggleston;SAU;OF;independent, Bridgewater, N.J.;.319;21;69;9;22;2;0;0;12;4

Brett Eibner;Arkansas;CF;AAA Dodgers, Oklahoma City.;.258;21;66;11;17;2;1;3;10;0

Nate Ferrell;UCA;3B;independent, Avon, Ohio;.000;2;2;0;0;0;0;0;0;0

Dominic Ficociello;Arkansas;1B;AA Tigers, Erie, Pa.;.307;33;127;13;39;8;1;1;9;2

Zach George;ASU/Paragould;OF;High-A Pirates, Bradenton, Fla.;..222;16;55;8;15;3;0;1;11;0

David Harris;SAU;OF;independent, Schaumburg, Ill.;.440;6;25;6;11;3;1;2;11;1

Stuart Levy;ASU/Benton;C;High-A Orioles, Frederick, Md.;.258;32;97;13;25;11;0;2;18;1

Matt Reynolds#;Arkansas;SS;AAA Mets, Las Vegas;.300;13;50;10;15;3;0;0;4;1

Ryan Scott;UALR/NLR;OF;A Red Sox, Greenville, S.C.;.256;33;125;25;32;7;2;5;26;4

Pitchers

PLAYER;COLLEGE/HOME;AFFILIATION, LOCATION;W-L;ERA;G;GS;SV;IP;H;BB;SO

Barrett Astin;UA/Forrest City;AAA Reds, Louisville, Ky.;0-2;6.39;5;2;0;12.2;20;4;11

D.J. Baxendale;UA/Jacksonville;AAA Twins, Rochester, Minn.;0-0;2.93;11;0;1;15.1;11;2;12

Jalen Beeks;UA/Fayetteville;AA Red Sox, Portland, Maine;5-1;1.60;7;7;0;39.1;24;17;48

Mike Bolsinger#;Arkansas;AAA Blue Jays, Buffalo;1-1;1.46;4;2;0;12.1;11;3;18

Torey Deshazier;Ark. Bap/Pine Bluff;independent, Utica, Mich.;1-0;15.43;2;0;0;2.1;5;1;2

Keegan Ghidotti;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;0-2;10.80;2;0;0;1.2;5;2;1

Griffin Glaude;Lyon/UCA/Beebe;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-1;5.49;8;0;0;19.2;21;5;20

Chandler Hawkins;Arkansas State;AA Cardinals, Springfield, Mo.;0-1;4.20;10;0;0;15.0;12;10;8

Zach Jackson;Arkansas;A Blue Jays, Lansing, Mich.;1-0;2.93;11;0;0;15.1;9;4;19

Trey Killian;UA/Mtn. Home;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif.;5-1;5.59;9;9;0;48.1;51;18;37

David Owen;Arkansas State;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-0;5.67;12;0;0;33.1;44;12;26

Connor Reed;OBU;independent, Avon, Ohio;1-0;2.57;1;1;0;7.0;5;0;3

Mark Reyes;Jessieville;High-A Giants, San Jose, Calif.;1-5;5.77;8;7;0;34.1;35;31;21

Ryne Stanek;Arkansas;AAA Rays, Durham, N.C.;1-0;2.00;14;0;2;18.0;14;6;25

James Teague;Arkansas;Short-A Orioles, Aberdeen, Md.;0-1;6.35;5;0;0;5.2;12;4;5

Sam Thoele;UALR;High-A Rockies, Lancaster, Calif..;1-1;8.03;9;0;0;12.1;17;7;11

Ashur Tolliver#;Sylvan Hills;AAA Astros, Fresno, Calif.;2-0;2.70;10;0;0;13.1;7;10;12

Zac Treece;OBU/Hot Springs;independent, Cent. Islip, N.Y.;2-1;3.06;14;0;0;14.2;12;6;10

Hunter Wood;Rogers Heritage;AA Rays, Montgomery, Ala.;3-2;4.84;8;8;0;44.2;40;17;42

Daniel Wright;ASU;AAA Angels, Salt Lake City;2-1;9.35;4;4;0;17.1;24;6;8

Through Thursday's games

*on disabled list #called up to parent club

