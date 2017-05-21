Augusta Days festival celebrates 20th anniversary

— A fishing derby, a street dance, live boxing, a parade, a 5K, live music, a fireworks show and more will entertain festivalgoers at the 20th annual Augusta Days this month.

The festival will take place Wednesday through May 28 in downtown Augusta.

Morgan Berry, festival coordinator, has been planning and organizing the event for 17 years.

“There are a lot of great people who do these festivals that I’ve gotten to know while planning each year’s events,” Berry said.

“I was born in Augusta, and so was my father. The Berrys have lived in Augusta for over 150 years, so anything I can do to make our town a better place to live, I try to make it happen,” Berry said.

Berry said live performances by Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster, J.R. Rogers and the All Star Band, and The Voice contestant Barrett Baber will take place over the course of the festival.

There will be carnival rides, pony rides and vendors.

“We have 12 food vendors that sell every kind of festival food, from chicken on a stick to snow cones,” Berry said. “We have 30 craft and commercial vendors that offer homemade items, face-painting, soap, jewelry and more.”

Berry said admission to the festival is free, and the only fee is $20 for the concert the evening of May 27.

A fishing derby will take place from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Berry and Berry Pond.

On May 25, a beauty contest will begin at 7 p.m. in the Augusta High School cafeteria, and gospel performances will start at 7:30 p.m. on the festival’s main stage.

Activities on May 26 will consist of craft and concession setup, bingo, tug-of-war and a street dance, while Doctor Zarr’s Amazing Funk Monster performs.

May 27 will feature a pancake breakfast, the Buddy Bass Tournament, live boxing, a 1K fun walk, a 5K river run, a parade, a mud bog, children’s activities, firetruck rides, performances by J.R. Rogers and the All Star Band and Barrett Baber, and more.

On May 28, the festival will include boat races, a pet parade, a duck derby, church services, a salute to vets, bingo and a fireworks show, which will wrap up the festival.

“The town looks forward to this time of year,” Berry said. “[The event] has brought citizens together to make our city cleaner and neater. Everyone takes pride in fixing up for the festival.”

Berry said the usual turnout for Augusta Days is between 9,000 and 11,000 people.

“We have a very active committee of volunteers who do a wonderful job. The festival could not operate without their help,” Berry said. “We have many sponsors who donate use of property and money to make the festival happen. We thank each of them very much.”

Berry said a festival committee started years ago, and the event has grown over the years.

“On the fifth year, we decided to try to have a big-name entertainer,” he said.

“From that time on, everything fell into place, and now we have the biggest little festival in Arkansas,” Berry said.

Janice Beard, a member of the planning committee, has been helping plan Augusta Days for about 15 years.

“We love the fact that people come home for the festival. This is their hometown, and they get to see everybody again,” Beard said.

“The activities and events are growing every year. It’s fun to be with everybody,” she said.

Beard said organizing the event helps her give back to Augusta.

“My husband grew up here, I taught school here, this town has been so nice to me, and this is how I can give back,” Beard said.

Her favorite thing about Augusta Days is watching people and seeing how they react, Beard said.

“You get to see the changes made each year and how much [the festival] has grown in just a short time,” Beard said. “I like to see what we can add to it each year for the kids.”

“Tom Brannon from Channel 11 will be the [master of ceremonies] for the pageant. Miss Arkansas will be here again this year for the parade.”

Buddy Porter, a barbecue vendor at the event, said there’s a lot to do and see at Augusta Days.

“My favorite thing is, people are asking me now if I’ll be there again this year. People who don’t live here come back to visit,” Porter said.

“Usually, a reunion is scheduled. [Second Street is] packed with vendors from all over,” Porter said.

“My favorite part is seeing all of the happy faces of kids and adults enjoying this event,” Berry said.

“The festival is one of the best things to happen to our small town.”

