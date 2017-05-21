Build week empowers women, volunteers

— Habitat for Humanity of White County recently participated in Habitat’s National Women Build Week, which took place May 6-14.

The program encourages women to spend a day or more helping build a home in the community.

According to a press release from Habitat, Lowe’s helped launch National Women Build Week in 2008 and conducts how-to clinics to teach volunteers construction skills throughout the year so they can participate in the builds.

Leigh Anne Hawthorne, affiliate administrator for Habitat for Humanity of White County, has worked at Habitat for 5 1/2 years.

Hawthorne said Habitat for Humanity of White County had its first Women Build Week in 2011.

“This program is important to get the families and the community connected,” Hawthorne said.

She said partner families are selected based on income, credit and need.

“All of the families go through a rigorous application process, and then a committee and the board of directors ultimately decide who will become partner families,” she explained.

Habitat for Humanity is an equal-housing lender, Hawthorne said.

She said the volunteers worked on a home in Searcy for Shalanda Poe and her two children this year, which is Habitat for Humanity of White County’s 11th home.

Marie Bethell, a Women Build Week volunteer, is an elder and missions chair at First Presbyterian Church in Searcy.

“This year’s Women Build Week was my first time volunteering man hours to Habitat,” Bethell said.

It’s important for communities to support and lift up the women who live and work there, she said.

“This program is not only a way to empower those involved, but it also is an example to the younger generations that they, too, can help build a house, a community, and be a part of something bigger than themselves,” she said.

“Saturday was a gorgeous day for outdoor painting,” Bethell said. “We put up a second coat of blue and started trimming the house in white.”

The women also did some water-sealing, she said.

Bethell said the program allows women to gather, bond and build up the community and each other.

“We’ve been working with the amazing volunteer coordinator, Kathy Lowery, to find a good day for First Presbyterian Church of Searcy to have a day of service. We wanted to work with Habitat because it is an organization that provides an avenue for volunteers to do hands-on work in our community,” Bethell said.

“When we realized it was Women Build Week, we were so excited for the opportunity. We are truly humbled and honored to be part of a nationwide program designed to give women the confidence and support to build a house,” she said.

Bethell said the program gives women a chance to work with other women who understand the importance of taking ownership and embodying the good they want to see in the world.

“It also shows the power and force of good that a group of people, men or women, can be when we work together to make our piece of the world a better place,” she said.

“The most powerful memory I took away was being part of a group of people from all walks of life, working side by side, uplifting and helping each other, to be part of something so much bigger than each of us alone,” Bethell said.

Shalanda Poe, a Habitat for Humanity volunteer of six years, was accepted to receive the Habitat house the women worked on.

Poe said her aunt received a house from Habitat for Humanity six years ago, and that’s how Poe got started as a volunteer.

“I was speechless when they told me I was accepted to receive the Habitat house,” Poe said. “I didn’t have words.”

Poe said she’s thankful, and her family is blessed.

“I was so excited to actually have women from our community to come help. To experience that empowerment was overwhelming,” Poe said.

Habitat for Humanity of White County has a ReStore in Searcy that serves as the No. 1 fundraiser for the affiliate, Hawthorne said.

The store, which takes in gently used items to be resold at a reduced cost, is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We are always looking for volunteers to help in the store. In addition to running our store, we build homes for qualified partner families,” Hawthorne said. “Habitat for Humanity of White County is always looking for lots to build on and families to partner with.

“The homebuyer benefits from the work done by the volunteers during Women Build Week. This is also an opportunity for the community to come to the build site and meet the homebuyer and see what Habitat for Humanity does.”

Bethell said it’s important for women and young girls to see other women in positions of strength and kindness.

“It is possible to be strong leaders in our communities and also be kind and giving in nature and spirit,” Bethell said.

“So much can be accomplished if we work together, embrace our differences and dedicate our strengths to helping those that need and can benefit from it,” she said.

Staff writer Kayla Baugh can be reached at (501) 244-4307 or kbaugh@arkansasonline.com.