The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 520 W. 7th St., business, Willie Eustice, 4:58 a.m. May 7, property valued at $400.

72202

• 905 Rice St., residence, Floyd Kimbrow, 11:30 a.m. May 8, property valued at $100.

• 1405 S. Battery St., residence, Antonio Figiuroa, 9 p.m. May 11, property value unknown.

72204

• 3300 W. 33rd St., residence, Andrew Davis, 9:37 a.m. May 8, property valued at $28.

• 2914 Tatum St., residence, Trianna Young, 6 p.m. May 8, property valued at $1,451.

• 1216 S. University Ave., business, Adam Branscum, 9:51 p.m. May 8, property valued at $451.

• 4215 W. 8th St., residence, Larry Robinson, 10:29 a.m. May 10, property valued at $251.

• 3900 John Barrow Road, residence, Brad Norris, 6 p.m. May 11, property valued at $900.

• 4508 W. 25th St., residence, Kelisha Amos, 12:36 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.

72205

• 202 Fountain Ave., residence, Sheila Reid, 2:23 p.m. April 30, property valued at $5,000.

• 9805 Brooks Lane, residence, Brandon Devenport, 6 p.m. May 6, cash totaling $3,900, property valued at $30,002.

• 10500 W. Markham St., business, Don Stuckey, 9:30 a.m. May 7, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $50,300.

• 6803 Bluebird Drive, residence, Lawanna Jones, 4:15 p.m. May 7, property valued at $1,091.

• 2912 W. 7th St., residence, Stuart Scott, 7:33 p.m. May 8, cash totaling $5, property valued at $551.

• 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Ricky Roberts, 1:32 a.m. May 12, property valued at $1,000.

• 7020 W. Markham St., residence, Todd Lindsey, 12:55 p.m. May 12, property valued at $1,500.

72206

• 2701 S. Cross St., residence, Alicia Caldwell, 6:22 p.m. May 13, property valued at $1,400.

72209

• 9407 Comstock Road, residence, Marvin Dalla-Rosa, 4 p.m. May 6, property valued at $100.

• 6100 Mitchell Drive, residence, Alma Holley, 11:45 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $1,005.

• 10501 Interstate 30, business, unknown, noon May 9, property valued at $22,561.

• 46 N. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Citlalic Montoya, 3 p.m. May 10, property valued at $1,200.

• 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive, residence, Milton Gomez, 9 a.m. May 11, cash totaling $10, property valued at $450.

• 6610 E. Wakefield Drive, residence, Don Morris, 8 a.m. May 12, property valued at $2,700.

• 6925 Redwood Drive, residence, James Leather, 2:30 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.

72210

• 11 Nandina Circle, residence, Tameka Molden, 7 p.m. May 6, property valued at $765.

• 4216 S. Bowman Road, residence, Nicole Stewart, 6:27 p.m. May 11, property valued at $1,400.

• 10506 Stagecoach Road, business, Elena Mahlan, 7:15 p.m. May 11, property valued at $6,000.

• 3 Eagle Hill Court, business, Reginald Hameth, 10:35 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.

72211

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Treylon Beasley, 5:11 p.m. May 12, property value unknown.

• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., business, Julien Battle, 5:25 p.m. May 12, property valued at $6,351.

72212

• 2001 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Yolanda Clower, 8 a.m. May 10, cash totaling $100, property valued at $400.

72223

• 19010 Cantrell Road, residence, Eric Schmidt, 1:20 p.m. May 6, property valued at $470.

• 5500 Highland Drive, residence, Cordell Morehead, 9:15 p.m. May 9, property valued at $14,440.

• 11718 Pleasant Ridge Road, residence, Felita Johnson, 8 a.m. May 11, property valued at $501.

72227

• 9600 Satterfield Drive, residence, Bradely Williams, 8 a.m. May 9, cash totaling $100, property valued at $2,031.

• 1700 Sanford Drive, residence, Barron Lawrence, 7 a.m. May 10, property valued at $720.

North Little Rock

72113

• 7337 River Pointe Drive, Apt. 12, residence, Tierra Martin, 1 p.m. May 8, cash totaling $300, property valued at $1,150.

72114

• 1700 W. Short 17th St., residence, Diana Rodriguez, 9:15 a.m. May 7, property valued at $3,560.

• 2911 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 9 p.m. May 7, cash totaling $150, property valued at $320.

• 901 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 3:56 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $300.

• 2100 Franklin St., residence, Karen Blair, 5:14 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $375, property valued at $580.

• 1318 W. 10th St., residence, Brittany Black, 9:10 p.m. May 9, property valued at $50.

• 1515 Marion St., residence, Tod Curry, 3:35 p.m. May 10, cash totaling $200, property valued at $1,030.

• 1205 E. Washington Ave., business, unknown, 8 p.m. May 10, cash totaling $400, property valued at $5.

• 609 W. 25th St., residence, Isacc Gotell, 6 p.m. May 11, cash totaling $150.

72117

• 104 Linda Lane, residence, Jeremiah Williams, 9 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.

• 524 Ellen Drive, residence, Timothy Percy, 3 p.m. May 11, property valued at $1,150.

72118

• 4406 MacArthur Drive, residence, Reginald Dunn, 5 p.m. May 6, property valued at $170.

• 107 Mission Road, residence, Sally Eggers, 11:30 a.m. May 10, property valued at $3,700.

