INTERACTIVE: LRPD crime map
INTERACTIVE: NLRPD crime map
Click here to see the latest North Little Rock crime reports.
The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.
Little Rock
72201
• 520 W. 7th St., business, Willie Eustice, 4:58 a.m. May 7, property valued at $400.
72202
• 905 Rice St., residence, Floyd Kimbrow, 11:30 a.m. May 8, property valued at $100.
• 1405 S. Battery St., residence, Antonio Figiuroa, 9 p.m. May 11, property value unknown.
72204
• 3300 W. 33rd St., residence, Andrew Davis, 9:37 a.m. May 8, property valued at $28.
• 2914 Tatum St., residence, Trianna Young, 6 p.m. May 8, property valued at $1,451.
• 1216 S. University Ave., business, Adam Branscum, 9:51 p.m. May 8, property valued at $451.
• 4215 W. 8th St., residence, Larry Robinson, 10:29 a.m. May 10, property valued at $251.
• 3900 John Barrow Road, residence, Brad Norris, 6 p.m. May 11, property valued at $900.
• 4508 W. 25th St., residence, Kelisha Amos, 12:36 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.
72205
• 202 Fountain Ave., residence, Sheila Reid, 2:23 p.m. April 30, property valued at $5,000.
• 9805 Brooks Lane, residence, Brandon Devenport, 6 p.m. May 6, cash totaling $3,900, property valued at $30,002.
• 10500 W. Markham St., business, Don Stuckey, 9:30 a.m. May 7, cash totaling $2,000, property valued at $50,300.
• 6803 Bluebird Drive, residence, Lawanna Jones, 4:15 p.m. May 7, property valued at $1,091.
• 2912 W. 7th St., residence, Stuart Scott, 7:33 p.m. May 8, cash totaling $5, property valued at $551.
• 9108 N. Rodney Parham Road, business, Ricky Roberts, 1:32 a.m. May 12, property valued at $1,000.
• 7020 W. Markham St., residence, Todd Lindsey, 12:55 p.m. May 12, property valued at $1,500.
72206
• 2701 S. Cross St., residence, Alicia Caldwell, 6:22 p.m. May 13, property valued at $1,400.
72209
• 9407 Comstock Road, residence, Marvin Dalla-Rosa, 4 p.m. May 6, property valued at $100.
• 6100 Mitchell Drive, residence, Alma Holley, 11:45 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $1,005.
• 10501 Interstate 30, business, unknown, noon May 9, property valued at $22,561.
• 46 N. Meadowcliff Drive, residence, Citlalic Montoya, 3 p.m. May 10, property valued at $1,200.
• 8510 Scott Hamilton Drive, residence, Milton Gomez, 9 a.m. May 11, cash totaling $10, property valued at $450.
• 6610 E. Wakefield Drive, residence, Don Morris, 8 a.m. May 12, property valued at $2,700.
• 6925 Redwood Drive, residence, James Leather, 2:30 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.
72210
• 11 Nandina Circle, residence, Tameka Molden, 7 p.m. May 6, property valued at $765.
• 4216 S. Bowman Road, residence, Nicole Stewart, 6:27 p.m. May 11, property valued at $1,400.
• 10506 Stagecoach Road, business, Elena Mahlan, 7:15 p.m. May 11, property valued at $6,000.
• 3 Eagle Hill Court, business, Reginald Hameth, 10:35 p.m. May 13, property value unknown.
72211
• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., residence, Treylon Beasley, 5:11 p.m. May 12, property value unknown.
• 13500 Chenal Pkwy., business, Julien Battle, 5:25 p.m. May 12, property valued at $6,351.
72212
• 2001 Green Mountain Drive, residence, Yolanda Clower, 8 a.m. May 10, cash totaling $100, property valued at $400.
72223
• 19010 Cantrell Road, residence, Eric Schmidt, 1:20 p.m. May 6, property valued at $470.
• 5500 Highland Drive, residence, Cordell Morehead, 9:15 p.m. May 9, property valued at $14,440.
• 11718 Pleasant Ridge Road, residence, Felita Johnson, 8 a.m. May 11, property valued at $501.
72227
• 9600 Satterfield Drive, residence, Bradely Williams, 8 a.m. May 9, cash totaling $100, property valued at $2,031.
• 1700 Sanford Drive, residence, Barron Lawrence, 7 a.m. May 10, property valued at $720.
North Little Rock
72113
• 7337 River Pointe Drive, Apt. 12, residence, Tierra Martin, 1 p.m. May 8, cash totaling $300, property valued at $1,150.
72114
• 1700 W. Short 17th St., residence, Diana Rodriguez, 9:15 a.m. May 7, property valued at $3,560.
• 2911 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 9 p.m. May 7, cash totaling $150, property valued at $320.
• 901 E. Broadway St., business, unknown, 3:56 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $300.
• 2100 Franklin St., residence, Karen Blair, 5:14 a.m. May 8, cash totaling $375, property valued at $580.
• 1318 W. 10th St., residence, Brittany Black, 9:10 p.m. May 9, property valued at $50.
• 1515 Marion St., residence, Tod Curry, 3:35 p.m. May 10, cash totaling $200, property valued at $1,030.
• 1205 E. Washington Ave., business, unknown, 8 p.m. May 10, cash totaling $400, property valued at $5.
• 609 W. 25th St., residence, Isacc Gotell, 6 p.m. May 11, cash totaling $150.
72117
• 104 Linda Lane, residence, Jeremiah Williams, 9 a.m. May 9, property value unknown.
• 524 Ellen Drive, residence, Timothy Percy, 3 p.m. May 11, property valued at $1,150.
72118
• 4406 MacArthur Drive, residence, Reginald Dunn, 5 p.m. May 6, property valued at $170.
• 107 Mission Road, residence, Sally Eggers, 11:30 a.m. May 10, property valued at $3,700.
Metro on 05/21/2017
Print Headline: Burglaries
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Burglaries
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.