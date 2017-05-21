Cloud Computing waits, seizes Preakness

They are called new shooters, gunslingers who didn't compete in the Kentucky Derby on the Triple Crown trail and want to fire a round at those who did.

That's what lightly raced Cloud Computing was going into the 142nd running of the Preakness Stakes, a new shooter, but he came out the winner.

Cloud Computing edged Classic Empire, the 2-year-old champion, in a stretch duel that some might eventually say was lost when jockey Julien Leparoux asked Classic Empire to run a little too soon.

Classic Empire, up close throughout, moved past pace-setter and 6-5 betting favorite Always Dreaming and appeared to have the race in hand with a 3-length lead midway through the stretch at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

But jockey Javier Castellano, who rode Gunnevera in the Kentucky Derby, had Cloud Computing in hand and was closing on Classic Empire, the 2-1 second favorite.

When Cloud Computing was eye to eye with Classic Empire, the winner of the Arkansas Derby dug in but didn't have enough left, losing by a head to the strong finishing 13-1 shot.

Classic Empire was not the only Oaklawn representative to get a paycheck, though, as Senior Investment finished third at 32-1 and Lookin At Lee -- second in the Kentucky Derby and third in the Arkansas Derby -- was a half length farther back in fourth at 9-1.

Oaklawn-raced horses made up half the field, but the day belonged to the horse who seemed too green to win the gold.

Cloud Computing broke his maiden in a sprint race Feb. 11 at Aqueduct, then came back in the Gotham Stakes and finished second by 3½ lengths. In the Wood Memorial, he ran evenly as a distant third to Irish War Cry. Battalion Runner was second in that race.

Saturday was the first time Castellano and Cloud Computing hooked up, and it was a perfect fit that left the two favorites wondering exactly what happened.

Always Dreaming, as expected, took the lead after an early challenge by Classic Empire, who settled in second, never more than a half length back.

The early pace was typical -- 23.16, 46.81, 1:11.00 -- not fast, not slow, and both horses seemed relaxed down the backstretch.

Then, Leparoux started asking Classic Empire for a little more as the horses turned into the stretch, and Classic Empire at first edged even, then ahead and moved clearly to the lead.

Always Dreaming started backing up when challenged and finished in eighth, beaten 14 lengths.

For several long seconds, it seemed like Classic Empire was going to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Behind him, Corey Lanerie on Lookin At Lee and Channing Hill, a regular rider at Oaklawn Park, were asking their late charging steeds for another gear, a little more gas and a surge.

Instead, it was Cloud Computing, always within 3 lengths of the lead, who seemed to gain speed and strength with every stride. With 100 yards to go, it was becoming obvious that for the ninth time in the past 13 years the winner of the Kentucky Derby was not getting the bed of Black Eyed Susans that gets draped over the winner.

With the favorite off the board, the payoffs in the exotics were heady.

The $1 exacta of Cloud Computing over Classic Empire paid $49.20, but when you throw in long shot Senior Investment, the $1 trifecta jumped to $1,097.30 and the $1 Superfecta -- with Lookin At Lee on the bottom -- returned $8,162.80.

There was no muddy track or outside forces.

The winner was not controversial, and while Leparoux should have to explain to trainer Mark Casse exactly why he moved Classic Empire so soon, there were no excuses.

What started as a duel between a former champion and what looked to be a future champion turned into the race for the horse with the least amount of experience, well rested and getting a great ride by a great jockey.

Now comes a lot of questions about which horses will run in the grueling 1½-mile Belmont Stakes in three weeks. Look for more new shooters for the final leg of the Triple Crown.

