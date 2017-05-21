COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

May 22

Cabot AARP Meeting

CABOT — The Cabot AARP Chapter will meet for a potluck at 6 p.m. at the Cabot Senior Center, 600 N. Grant. There will be a short business meeting, followed by guest speaker Liz Massey, director of communications for the Cabot Public Schools and a former news anchor.

May 22 and May 23

Farce of Nature Auditions

JACKSONVILLE — The Community Theater of Jacksonville will hold auditions for Farce of Nature, by the writing team of Jones, Hope and Wooten, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in Room A of the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. The play calls for three men and three women. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. For more information, visit the theater’s Facebook page, or email communitytheaterofjacksonville@gmail.com.

May 25 – May 27

Special Olympics Summer Games

SEARCY — Harding University will host the Special Olympics Arkansas summer games. Opening ceremonies will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, and activities will continue through closing ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday. Event categories include aquatics, athletics, bocce, flag football, golf, powerlifting, softball and cheerleading. The public is invited to attend, and event volunteers are needed to serve food or accompany athletes to and from events. To volunteer, call (501) 771-0222. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsarkansas.org.

May 27

Salem All-Class Reunion

SALEM — All past and present students, teachers and friends of Salem schools are invited to the fourth annual Salem Public Schools all-class reunion, set for 2 p.m., following the 2017 Fulton County Homecoming Festival parade, at the Old Main schoolhouse, 221 N. Oak St. The reunion will include a tour of the schoolhouse and its ongoing renovations, the presentation of Friends of Old Main royalty, refreshments and recognition of donors and others involved in the effort to Save Old Main. Those who wish to visit outside are asked to bring lawn chairs. For information, call (501) 607-3767 or visit the Fulton County Heritage Foundation’s Facebook page.

John 3:16 Ministries Unity Fest

BATESVILLE — The 12th annual John 3:16 Ministries Unity Fest will take place at Riverside Park. Tickets are $10 each. There will be a free Kids’ Corner with a bounce house, games and entertainment. The event will include special guests from 3-5 p.m.; a catfish dinner from John 3:16 Catering from 5-6 p.m.; automatic entry for prizes, including a 1981 Chevy Corvette; a live auction at 5 p.m.; public speakers from 6-7 p.m.; and entertainment by The John 3:16 Band from 7-8 p.m. For more information, call (870) 799-2525 or visit www.john316thecure.com.

Museum of Military History Heritage Day

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Museum of Military History, 100 Veterans Circle, will present Heritage Day to celebrate Arkansas’ military heritage. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no admission fee. There will be a special exhibit, The Great War: Arkansas in World War I, as well as World War II American and German re-enactors. Live music will include the DogTown Ukulele Band at 11:30 a.m. and Crystal Gray at 12:15 p.m. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be provided from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. The movie Injury Slight … Please Advise will be shown at 1:30 p.m. For more information, call (501) 241-1943 or email jaxmilmuseum@gmail.com.

Spring River Associational Singing

STRAWBERRY — The Spring River Associational Singing will take place at 6 p.m. at Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 113 S. Main St. The Heavenly Highway Hymnal, 1st and 2nd editions, will be the primary books, but others will be available. Everyone is invited, especially singers and musicians of the Spring River Associational churches. Light refreshments will be served. Offerings for the purchase of more hymnals will be accepted. For more information, call John R. Way, president, at (870) 283-3292.

Celebrating Ozark Heroes Workshops and Concerts

MOUNTAIN VIEW — The Ozark Folk Center State Park will present a day of celebrating Ozark music with workshops, dialogue and group playing with Mark Bilyeu, Cindy Woolf, Clarke Wyatt and Betse Ellis. This multisection workshop is geared for intermediate and above players and/or singers. Open to a variety of instruments, breakout sessions will accommodate mandolins (to join the fiddle class), both fingerstyle and clawhammer banjo, guitar and vocalists. Beginners are welcome to attend. The special guest performer will be Meredith Axelrod. An afternoon matinee will take place from 2-3 p.m. in the Craft Village, and the evening performance will be from 7-9. For more information, call the Folk Center at (870) 269-3851.

ONGOING

Summer CNA Classes

MELBOURNE — Ozarka College is accepting enrollment for certified-nursing-assistants classes this summer at Ozarka College in Ash Flat. Basic Health Skills, for college credit and taught by Dawn Smith, will meet from 4-8:20 p.m. Monday through Thursday during the summer 1 session, which begins May 30. Financial aid is available to students who qualify. For more information or to register,contact Kim Whitten, director of Ozarka College-Ash Flat, at (870) 994.7273 or kwhitten@ozarka.edu.

Farmers Market

HORSESHOE BEND — The Horseshoe Bend Farmers Market will be open from 8-10:30 a.m. each Wednesday, beginning this week, at Faith Presbyterian Church, at Church and Fourth streets. Vendors will offer fresh produce, baked goods and crafts.

World War I Exhibit

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum, 104 Main St., is hosting a World War I commemorative event, A State of War: Calico Rock Remembers World War I, during May. The event includes an exhibit designed and fabricated in-house that focuses on the young men from the area who served in the war, the impact of the war in the area and a broader look at the war. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call (870) 297-6100 or email ggushue@gmail.com.

Single Parent Scholarship Application Deadline

SEARCY — The deadline is June 1 for applying for White County Single Parent Scholarship Fund Inc. summer 2017 scholarships. The scholarships are for White County single parents who have minor children and are pursuing postsecondary education in order to achieve skilled employment. View the application at www.aspsf.org/county_white.html. For more information, contact Executive Director Dan Newsom at wcspsf.inc@gmail.com or (501) 230-2414.

Art Contest

SALEM — The Salem Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9777 Auxiliary will sponsor an art contest for students and adults at the Fulton County Fair. The contest’s theme is What Red, White and Blue Means to Me, and entries can be any art medium. The age divisions are youth, 12 and younger; juniors, 13-18; and adults, 19 and older. All adult entries must be framed and wired and ready to hang, and youth and junior entries can be on heavy poster board with holes punched in the top and string or wire to hang. Enter online after June 1, and preregister by July 15. For more information, call the Salem VFW Auxiliary at (870) 371-0421 or the fair office at (870) 895-5565.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters.

Upcoming

Memorial Day Ceremony

CABOT — American Legion Post 71 will host a Memorial Day ceremony at 11 a.m. May 29 at the Cabot Veterans Community Center. The guest speaker will be Allen Miller. After the ceremony, Post 71 will honor the fallen by placing a wreath at the memorial, followed by the playing of taps. For more information, call the post at (501) 203-5715.

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Annual Meeting

SALEM — Legendary country group Shenandoah will perform at the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative’s annual meeting June 1 at the Fulton County Fairgrounds in Salem. Cooperative members and their families are invited to attend. The schedule includes registration, 2-6:45 p.m.; bingo, 2-4 p.m.; entertainment, 4:15-6:45 p.m.; a barbecue meal, 4:15 p.m.; and a business meeting, 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.naeci.com or call (87) 895-3221.

Museum Ships on the Air

NORTH LITTLE ROCK — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), part of American Legion Post 71 in Cabot, will assist with the Museum Ships on the Air, Worldwide Museum Ships, on June 2-4 at the USS Razorback submarine at the Inland Maritime Museum, 120 Riverfront Park Drive. STARS will attempt to contact other museum ships. The Inland Maritime Museum’s hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. After Memorial Day, May 29, the museum will also be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. Admission is $7.50 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

Summer Reading Program

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library, 368 E. Main St., will begin its annual Summer Reading Program on June 5. Preschoolers through sixth-graders are eligible to participate and receive weekly prizes for reading books. There will be live performances June 7 and July 5, and weekly story times with Charlotte on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814, email info@indcolib.com, or visit www.indcolib.com.

Mary Ark of the Covenant Luncheon

CHEROKEE VILLAGE — All women are invited to a luncheon sponsored by the Mary Ark of the Covenant Arkansas Chapter of Magnificat, a ministry to Catholic women, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church Parish Hall. Registration will be at 11 a.m. The theme is The Sacred Heart of Jesus. Tickets are $12 and include a catered lunch, a time of worship and the featured speaker, Mary Jane Alexander, who served Native Americans at St. Joseph Indian School in Chamberlain, South Dakota, for 45 years. For tickets, mail orders to Cindy Harris, P.O. Box 156, Cherokee Village, AR 72525, postmarked by May 31. Include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Gospel Concert

AUSTIN — Southern gospel trio 11th Hour will be in concert at 6 p.m. June 10 at Lifeline Fellowship Church, 109 W. Allison St. Admission to the concert is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, call Rowland Promotions at (501) 284-1182.

