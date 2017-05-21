COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

May 23

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to the Chronicles of Yarnia Craft Club at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 24

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 25

Civics 101

BENTON — Civics 101, for patrons ages 18 and older, will be presented from 6-7 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Join the speaker to learn what makes local government offices tick. This workshop will give participants a basic rundown in government and answer questions they may have. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third- through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BRYANT — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

May 26

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Art Reception and Awards Ceremony

ARKADELPHIA — A reception and awards ceremony for Consider My Perspective, student work from the Smithzonian Art Center, will begin at 5 p.m. at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

Ongoing

Consider My Perspective Art Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Students of the Smithzonian Art Center will present the exhibit Consider My Perspective on Tuesday through June 16 at the Arkadelphia Arts Center. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 403-8216.

World War I Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Voices of the Great War, an exhibit of items from Ouachita Baptist University’s Riley-Hickenbotham Library, will be on display throughout May at the library on the OBU campus. The exhibit is a World War I commemorative event sponsored by the Arkansas World War I Centennial Commemoration Committee, sponsored by the Department of Arkansas Heritage. For more information, call (870) 245-5332 or email richterw@obu.edu.

Escape Room

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Escape Room, Mother-in-Law Mania, will be available through May 31 at the Coronado Community Center. Tickets are $20 for nonmembers and $15 for members. Advance registration is required. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit hsvticketsales.com.

Justus Fine Art Gallery May Exhibit

HOT SPRINGS — The May exhibit at the Justus Fine Art Gallery features a group exhibition titled Place Holders. Work by Beverly Buys, Virmarie DePoyster, Randall M. Good, Matthew Hasty, Dolores Justus, Laura Raborn, Gary Simmons, Rebecca Thompson, Emily Wood and others will be featured. The exhibit will be on display through May 31. For more information, call (501) 321-2335 or visit justusfineart.com.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

